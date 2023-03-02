featured 2023 Mid-State League (MSL) Girls' Swimming Awards By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Teays Valley girls' swimming took first place in the MSL scoring 277 points. Logan Elm finished in fourth place with a score of 204 and Circleville placed fifth with a score of 101 points.Teays Valley's Lauren Arledge was voted as the Most Valuable Swimmer.Final Standings, Points1 Teays Valley 2772 Bloom Carroll 2383 Fairfield Union 2324 Logan Elm 2045 Circleville 101Championship Coach: Shelly Arledge - Teays ValleyMost Valuable Swimmer: Lauren Arledge - Teays ValleyFirst TeamName, Grade, School200 Yard Freestyle Lindsay Bright So. Logan Elm100 Yard Butterfly Lauren Arledge Jr. Teays Valley100 Yard Free Style Ryleigh McCoy Jr. Teays Valley500 Yard Free Style Lindsay Bright So. Logan Elm100 Yard Backstroke Lauren Arledge Jr. Teays ValleySecond Team50 Yard Freestyle Kaylyn Miliron Sr. Circleville200 Yard Freestyle Relay Kathryn Reynard So. Teays Valley, Presley Hamilton So. Teays Valley, Ryleigh McCoy Jr. Teays Valley, Lauren Arledge Jr. Teays Valley100 Yard Backstroke Ellie Shultheis Jr. Teays Valley400 Yard Freestyle Relay Kathryn Reynard So. Teays Valley, Presley Hamilton So. Teays Valley, Ryleigh McCoy Jr. Teays Valley, Lauren Arledge Jr. Teays ValleyHonorable Mention200 Yard Medley Relay Harley Zander Fr. Logan Elm, Alivia Stephens So. Logan Elm, Lindsay Bright So. Logan Elm, Siennah Bryant Jr. Logan Elm50 Yard Freestyle Ryleigh McCoy Jr. Teays Valley100 Yard Free Style Siennah Bryant Jr. Logan Elm100 Yard Breaststroke Delaney Tussing So. Teays Valley400 Yard Freestyle Relay Siennah Bryant Jr. Logan Elm, Stella Jones Sr. Logan Elm, Harley Zander Fr. Logan Elm, Lindsay Bright So. Logan Elm Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Swimming Games And Toys Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes