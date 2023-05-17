WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Logan Elm baseball team finished their season after an 11-0 loss to Washington Court House in a Sectional semifinal game Monday night.
In order to compete in the Sectional semifinal game, Logan Elm beat Vinton County in a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Rine, Zack Parks, Carson Summers, and Aaron Walters all scored for the Braves in the win.
The game against Vinton County was originally supposed to take place on Saturday but had to be moved due to weather. Braves’ Coach Terry Holbert said he believed Sunday’s result was a testament to the players’ resiliency all year.
“We have faced a lot of adversity; many young players have gotten great varsity experience and we have continued to improve throughout which all led to beating Vinton.”
Going into the game against Washington Court House, Holbert said his team knew they’d be a great challenge because they have an excellent team with talented players and depth.
Despite the tough loss to Washington Court House, the Coach said his players showed a lot of fight.
“With Courthouse throwing [Titus] Lotz, we came out swinging and forced them to play defense early. Unfortunately, he made a lot of good pitches, they put the ball in play consistently and we struggled to do so.”
Even though the season ended with a tough loss, Holbert said he is proud of how the team continued to fight, respond and improve throughout the season.
“There were many moments where guys could’ve easily gotten discouraged yet they continued to play for each other and improve. I have a deep appreciation for our seniors and though we will miss them immensely, I look forward to their futures and watching them grow.”
The Coach also said he believes the program will continue to grow in the 2024 season.
“Logan Elm baseball has a strong core of young players and I believe that our program will continue to improve and compete next season.”