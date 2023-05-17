LE Griffey leads off at first base
By Julie Billings/ APG Media

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Logan Elm baseball team finished their season after an 11-0 loss to Washington Court House in a Sectional semifinal game Monday night.


