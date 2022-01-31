ASHVILLE— Three Teays Valley youth wrestlers were taken to an area hospital on Saturday after losing consciousness in the pool area of a Marysville hotel.
The team booked the hotel for Saturday night in preparation for competing at the COBYWA League Championship on Sunday at Benjamin Logan High School.
At the time of the incident, only two families from Teays Valley were at the hotel. According to coach Chris Weaver, the families were swimming when they began to lose consciousness and were transported to the hospital. The other families and coaches arrived as the parents and kids affected were being loaded into ambulances.
Statements made by Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley said they had determined the cause to be carbon monoxide poisoning, though the cause of the excess gas has not been determined.
In total, 11 people were treated at local hospitals on Saturday, with several being in serious but stable condition.
The three wrestlers — aged 6, 10 and 11 — were released from the hospital Sunday night with their families, according to Weaver.
Spurred on by their injured teammates, the rest of the Teays Valley youth wrestlers competed at the league championship on Sunday as planned.
Out of 28 teams competing, Teays Valley took the top spot. The team finished the event with 890.5 team points, which gave them a 66 point lead over the next closest team.
Individually, the team had 15 first place finishers, 13 second place finishers and nine third place finishers at the championship.