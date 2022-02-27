CIRCLEVILLE — Wrestling sectionals are in the books and 31 area wrestlers will be moving on to the district tournaments this weekend.
On Saturday, five Pickaway County high school wrestling teams competed at their respective sectional tournaments. At each event, the top four wrestlers in each weight-class qualified for districts.
Amanda-Clearcreek
At the Central District Division III Sectional Tournament held at Ridgedale High School, the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces finished the day with six wrestlers moving on.
In the 106 weight-class, freshman Reese Marshall came in second place with a record of 3-1. Marshall started the day with a quick pin 26 seconds into his first match and followed that up with a pin after 0:42 in his second bout.
Marshall punched his ticket to the first place match with a 16-0 technical fall. The freshman fell just a little short of first place in the final match, losing by a 10-5 decision.
The Aces 113 wrestler also qualified for districts. Sophomore Jacob Durr finished 3-1 and in third place on Saturday. After losing his first match, Durr won three straight; two by pin and his final by a close 4-3 decision.
Junior Landon L’Huillier finished third in the 138 weight-class and earned a spot at districts. Like Durr, L’Huillier lost his opening match, but pinned his next three opponents to make it to the third place bout. In his final match of the day, L’Huillier won the third place spot by a 7-0 decision.
Senior Bobby Pieratt had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday. Pieratt finished third in the 144 weight-class with a 5-1 record. He also reached a big milestone for high school wrestlers: 100 wins.
Pieratt had three pins, a 7-3 decision and a 12-2 major decision on Saturday to claim third place and move on to districts.
Fellow senior Grant Guiler was Amanda-Clearcreek’s fourth wrestler to take third place. In the 150 weight-class, Guiler started the day strong with two wins by pin before losing his third match. Guiler came back with a pin in 0:22 to move to the third place match where he won by a 5-3 decision.
Amanda-Clearcreek’s final district qualifier is senior Hunter Matheny, who wrestles in the 165 weight-class and took second place on Saturday. Matheny won his first three match by pin after 1:23, 1:22 and 1:02, respectively.
In the first place match, Matheny held on through two full periods before being pinned early in the third period to finish second.
As a team, the Aces came in fourth with 130.5 points out of 22 teams competing.
Circleville
The Tigers competed at the Southeast District Division II Sectional Tournament on Saturday in Washington Courthouse. Circleville had six wrestlers qualify to move on to districts, with one wrestler winning his weight-class.
Junior Trent ‘TJ’ Fulgham won the heavyweight 285 weight-class, going 3-0 for the day. Fulgham, who has consistently ranked in the top 30 heavyweights in the state among DII wrestlers this season, opened competition last weekend with a win by pin in the first period.
Fulgham followed that up with a pin in his second match after 5:09. Fulgham won the weight-class by a 3-2 decision at the end of the day.
Sophomores Jacob Johnson and Gage Bolt also qualified for districts on Saturday. Both wrestlers came in second place in their weight-class, Johnson at 126 and Bolt at 138.
In the 126 weight-class, Johnson had a bye in the first round and won his first match with a major decision of 11-2. The bye and the win put Johnson into the first place match where he was quickly pinned by a Washington Courthouse senior in 0:30.
Wrestling at 138, Bolt faced tougher competition. Bolt came into the tournament seeded at No. 1 and won his first two matches by pin. Up against the No. 2 seed, Miami Trace junior Aiden Johnson, Bolt kept pace for all three periods forcing an overtime.
Ultimately Bolt lost by a slim 9-7 decision after overtime, landing him in second place but still with a ticket to districts.
The Tigers had two third place finishers on Saturday, freshman Andrew Simbieda in the 113 weight-class and sophomore Braylon Morgan in the 165 weight-class.
Simbieda had a final record of 2-1, losing his first match and then quickly pinning his next two opponents in 0:18 and 0:47 seconds, respectively.
Morgan also finished with a 2-1 record. He lost his first match and then recovered with wins by pin in his next two bouts to take third place.
The final district qualifier for Circleville is freshman Ayden Reedy who finished fourth in the 132 weight-cass.
As a team, the Tigers finished the day in third place with 144 points out of nine teams competing.
Logan Elm
The Braves competed along side Circleville on Saturday at the Southeast District Division II Sectional Tournament. Five Logan Elm wrestlers qualified for districts by finishing in the top four of their weight-class.
The Braves’ highest placer was freshman Gavin Hoover who finished second in the 120 weight-class.
Hoover has had tremendous success in his freshman season, winning the MSL-Buckeye title at 120. On Saturday, Hoover finished with a 2-1 record to continue his stellar season.
Fellow freshman Blaine Holzschuh came in third place in the 106 weight-class. Holzschuh had a 3-1 record for the day, with a 10-6 decision and two pins making up his wins.
Also finishing in third place was senior Andrew Uk Burns. After an opening round loss, Uk Burns won two matches by pin to get to the third place match where is opponent forfeited.
Rounding out the Braves’ district qualifiers are freshman Izeyah Harris-Teets in the 113 weight-class and sophomore Tristan Hanning in the 126 weight-class.
Both wrestlers finished fourth, Harris-Teets with a final record of 1-2 and Hanning with a 2-2 record.
The Logan Elm Braves finished fifth with 116 points out of the nine teams competing.
Teays Valley
Nine Viking wrestlers qualified for districts at the Central District Division I Sectional Tournament at Newark High School last weekend. Four of those wrestlers had perfect records and won their weight-class.
The four champions for Teays Valley were junior Gunner Havens, senior Zander Graham, junior Camden McDanel and junior Joey Thurston.
Havens started off the winning at the 106 weight-class. Not one to drag his matches out, Havens won all three of his matches by pin in under 30 seconds.
At 144, Graham spent a bit more time on the mat, winning his first match by pin after 1:15. Graham followed that with a 15-0 technical fall and finally won his weight-class with a 7-2 decision.
McDanel followed Havens’ model when he won the 190 weight-class. McDanel won by pin in all three of his matches, though he did so twice in 45 seconds and once after 1:00.
On top of claiming the sectional title, McDanel also won his 100th match on Saturday. Always a big milestone for wrestlers, McDanel was happy with the accomplishment but more focused on continuing his journey to the state championship.
“Just got two more to win!” McDanel quipped on Sunday, talking about districts and states.
The Vikings’ last sectional champion was in the 285 weight-class. Thurston had a similar day to his teammate Graham, winning by pin then by a 21-5 technical fall. However, Thurston won his first place title with a pin after 1:47.
In addition to the four champions, five more Vikings are set to compete at districts this weekend.
Senior Kadin Walls finished second in the 120 weight-class. Walls won his first two matches by major decisions of 16-4 and 11-1, respectively. In the first place match, Walls held on for 1:29 before being pinned by a Newark wrestler.
Freshman Roman Younger also finished in second place. Competing in the 138 weight-class, Younger had a 3-1 record on Saturday.
He won three straight matches by pin in under a minute to make it to the first place match. In the final, Younger lasted 1:46 before being pinned by a Delaware Hayes senior.
Fellow freshman Ethan Schwalbauch finished fourth in the 165 weight-class and will be moving on to districts this weekend. Schwalbauch finished the day with a 4-2 record.
Finally, senior Jacob Robinett, who finished fourth at 175, will also be competing this weekend. Robinett had a 2-2 record on Saturday, winning by pin and with a 16-0 technical fall. He lost the third place match by a 7-1 decision.
Teays Valley had four more wrestlers place in their weight-classes to help the team to a second place finish out of 12 teams.
Westfall
The Mustangs competed at the Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament hosted by Alexander High School. Five wrestlers qualified for districts at the tournament, with two of those wrestlers winning their weight-class.
Junior Antony Hoty won the 113 weight-class with two wins by pin.
Fellow junior Wayne Kitchen also finished first. At 138, Kitchen had a perfect 3-0 record for the day. He pinned his first opponent in 35 seconds and won his next two matches by decision, 8-3 and 9-8 respectively.
Sophomore Bryce Wickline finished second in the 157 weight-class with a record of 3-1. Wickline won his first two matches with pins in the first period.
Then, Wickline won his third match with a 8-0 major decision. In the first place match, Wickline was pinned after 1:41.
The Mustangs had two fourth place finishers on Saturday. Junior Timothy Ward and senior Glenn Keeton competed in the 132 and 175 weight-classes and each finished with a 3-2 record.
As a team, the Mustangs finished second with 125 points out of 22 teams competing.
District Tournament information
Amanda-Clearcreek and Westfall will compete at the Division II District Tournament taking place at Heath High School, March 4-5.
Circleville and Logan Elm will compete at the Division II District Tournament at Gallia Academy, March 4-5.
Teays Valley will compete at the Division I District Tournament taking place at Hilliard Darby.