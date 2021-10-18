CIRCLEVILLE — The annual 5-mile run in memory of Jeff and Jean McGowan will be held in-person this year.
The 34th Annual Circleville Classic will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Circleville High School. The race is held during the Circleville Pumpkin Show and the top three men and the top three women in the race will win pumpkin pies from Lindsey’s Bakery.
After an all-virtual event last year, pre-registration for this year’s run has jumped considerably to well over 100 runners, the most in the event’s 34-year history.
However, it’s not too late to sign-up. Pre-registration continues online until Thursday and day-of registration is also available.
The top 50 runners in the men and women’s groups will be awarded a medal in the shape of a pumpkin. Some participants will be randomly awarded a sweet treat from organizer Matt McGowan.