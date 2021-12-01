AMANDA — Last season the Amanda-Clearcreek basketball program took some hits. Both the boys and girls teams exited the playoffs after one game and suffered multiple blowout losses during the regular season.
The Lady Aces made a coaching change after finishing the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 3-19. Head coach Tim Leist will be behind the bench this season and he will have a lot of good players to mold into a successful team.
Two seniors are leading the Lady Aces on the court now: Sara Sharp and Abby Carver. Sharp, who can play both forward and guard, has already proved to be a consistent presence on the court in the team’s first few games.
The majority of the team this year though, is made up of sophomores. These young players have shown great effort in the first three games. A few standouts so far are Rachel Weaver, Grace Davis and Hailey Sowers.
In the team’s first game against Berne Union, Weaver was given the important task of blocking the Rocket’s top player and did so with ease and efficiency. David and Sowers have both looked solid offensively, putting up multiple points in games.
So far the Lady Aces basketball team is currently 1-2 on the season and have a stretch of home games against non-conference and conference opponents starting Tuesday night with a game against Westfall.
The boys varsity team is in a different situation this season. There are six seniors on the roster for the Aces this year. The team is headed by Coach Jamie Justus in his third year at Amanda-Clearcreek.
After a mediocre finish of 6-14 last season the Aces look to be more competitive this year. The home opener against Liberty Union will be the true early test of how the Aces have improved after losing to the Lions in the playoffs last year 51-44.
The Aces tip-off their season Tuesday night at Westfall before facing off against Liberty Union at home on Saturday.