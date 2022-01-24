AMANDA— Heading into the game on Friday, Teays Valley Head Coach Brian Barnett had a clear goal.
“We [have] second place in the Mid-State League to go for. I’m not sure [Bloom-Carroll]’s gonna lose three games in the league, they’re playing pretty well right now. So let’s play for second place in the league,” Barnett said on Tuesday after the Vikings’ game against Canal Winchester.
The home team also had a goal, one the Aces’ have been focusing on every game this season.
“We always talk before the game, that if we can hold teams in the mid to low forties, we’re giving ourselves a shot,” Amanda-Clearcreek Head Coach Jamie Justus said after Friday’s game.
The Aces’ defense was definitely a barrier between the Vikings and their hopes for second place in the MSL. In the first quarter, the teams were both stingy, holding each other to the outside and minimizing rebound opportunities.
In the second quarter, the two teams combined for only 15 points. It wasn’t necessarily a lack of shots being taken that caused the low offense.
The play around the basket by Teays Valley kept Amanda-Clearcreek from going for rebounds and the Aces’ ability to dictate the pace of the game set the Vikings a little off balance in the first half of the game.
“We knew it was gonna be [a] physical [game]. We just didn’t know whether we were gonna be able to get the game at our pace or not,” Barnett said after the game.
“We tried in the first quarter, we tried halfway through the second quarter, and once we determined that [our pace] wasn’t gonna happen, then we had to do some different things.”
After two quarters of play, the teams came out for the third quarter with a renewed sense of determination.
In the third, the Aces managed to out score Teays Valley 10-7, marking the only quarter where the Aces were more successful.
Heading into the final quarter with just a three point gap between the teams, the gym was buzzing. The visitors’ side of the bleachers held a fair amount of nervous Vikings fans, hoping their team’s chance at a good league finish wouldn’t slip away right in front of them.
On the home side, the Amanda-Clearcreek student section was fully engaged. Standing on the bleacher seats and throwing ‘overrated’ chants at the Vikings, the students were ready to watch a comeback.
The fourth quarter started with a slow build, the teams trading runs with Teays Valley always coming out a little ahead. Then, with just over five minutes left on the clock, Amanda-Clearcreek pulled within one of the Vikings after junior Clayton Rhyne sunk a free throw.
The elation in the gym from the Aces fans was short lived, however. Coming straight out of the throwin Teays Valley senior Jackson Smith made it quickly down the court and hit a perfect 3-pointer, getting his team’s lead up to four points.
In the last five minutes of the game Amanda-Clearcreek became their own worst enemy.
“Turnovers at bad times and missed free throws kind of came back and got us,” Justus said.
At the one minute left mark, the Aces were down 41-34. Seven points in one minute isn’t unheard of in basketball, but it proved to be too big of a gap for Amanda-Clearcreek’s offense.
“The effort on the defensive front [was there], but [we need to clean] up those missed cues down the stretch. [We’ll] get back to work tomorrow morning and correct these things,” Justus said.
In the end, the Vikings won 46-36 in a game that was more of a grind than it seemed it would be on paper.
“We’ve been on a little skid here for a while, and we really needed this,” Barnett said.
“[But] we gotta get our nose right back to the grindstone. [Bloom-Carroll] is coming in on Tuesday, and our goal right now is to go 7-0 in the last half of the season and make a nice little tournament run.”
Up next for Amanda-Clearcreek is a trip to Hamilton Township on Tuesday night to face the 1-11 Rangers.
Teays Valley hosts Bloom-Carroll on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have a perfect 8-0 against MSL teams this season.
Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Teays Valley 11 9 7 19 — 46
Amanda-Clearcreek 8 6 10 12 — 36
TEAYS VALLEY
Kevin Scott 1 0-0 2, Ryan Allton 3 4-6 10, Reese Sauerbrun 0 1-2 1, Liam Sachs 1 0-0 2, Luke Sachs 0 0-2 0, Peyton Weiler 2 3-4 7, Jackson Smith 3 6-7 13, Sam Miller 4 3-6 11 TOTAL 15 17-27 46; 3-pt field goals: 1
AMANDA CLEARCREEK
Clayton Rhyne 3 2-3 9, Jonny Weaver 1 0-1 2, Tucker Shamblin 0 1-3 1, Tayvon Miller 2 4-4 9, Nathan Hunter 2 0-0 5, Peyton Cassley 1 1-2 3, Cade Young 3 1-2 7 TOTAL 12 9-15 36; 3-pt field goals: 3