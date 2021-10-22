CIRCLEVILLE— The Amanda-Clearcreek will face Grandview Heights on Saturday night, after crushing Fisher Catholic on Monday 6-0.
The Lady Aces look to build on their postseason success against the Lady Bobcats but this game won’t be a guaranteed win for A-C. Facing the Bobcats in their territory will put pressure on the team after such a definite win at home this week.
The players to look out for to lead the Lady Aces to victory are sophomore Rachel Weaver and junior Emilee Stats. The pair were named to the MSL all-league first team before their game on Monday.
Multisport athlete Audrey Meyer was named to the all-league second team. Goalkeeper and senior Emily Buckley, and junior Kayden Kern were given honorable mentions.
The Lady Aces volleyball team will travel to Grandview Heights on Saturday to face the Bobcats at 7 p.m.