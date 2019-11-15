Amanda-Clearcreek senior Jesse Connell was recognized this week as Division V Central District Defensive Player of the Year.
Connell led the Aces with 115 tackles, 10 of those for loss, and 5.5 sacks during the regular-season
Senior quarterback Peyton Madison (156 carries for 1261 yards and 18 touchdowns; 72 of 120 passing for 952 yards and nine touchdowns), junior offensive lineman Anthony Buckley, senior defensive back Jayse Miller (53 tackles and three interceptions), junior linebacker Quintin Lott (103 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks) and Connell all made first-team.
Seniors Brock Banker (46 tackles and an interception) and Seth Hoffman and junior Lane Stevens (44 tackles, including four for loss, and 3.5 sacks) were all named special mention.
The Aces are currently 9-2, earned a share of the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship for the first time since 2011 and claimed their first playoff win since 2009 last week over Columbus Academy. Amanda-Clearcreek is slated to play Ironton on Saturday night in a regional semifinal at Jackson’s Alumni Stadium.
In Division II, Teays Valley senior offensive lineman Lucas Breniser was named to the first-team, as was senior defensive back Riely Weiss (37 tackles).
Senior quarterback Tristan McDanel (172 carries for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns; 37 of 72 passing for 570 yards and six touchdowns) and senior linebacker Gage Weiler (86 tackles, including 10 for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception) both were recognized on the second-team.
Junior Zion Bowling (63.5 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, and eight sacks) was named special mention, while junior Cooper Booth (78 tackles and an interception) and senior Michael Struckman (73 tackles, including 11 for loss, and an interception) were named honorable mention.
The Vikings went 7-3 and won a share of the league title for a third consecutive season.
In the Southeast District, six Pickaway County football players were recognized.
Circleville junior Isac Payne (65 tackles, including seven for loss), along with Logan Elm senior Evan Valentine and junior Conner Robinson (116 of 239 passing for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns; 306 yards rushing and six touchdowns) were all named special mention in Division IV.
Westfall junior linebacker Josey Kelly (167 tackles, two sacks and an interception) and senior defensive back Chanston Moll (76 tackles and three interceptions) were both named first-team in Division V. Junior Joey Truman made special mention.
The district teams are selected by a media panel. The Circleville Herald is represented on the Southeast District’s panel.