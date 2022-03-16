AMANDA — After several weather-related postponements, the Amanda-Clearcreek softball and baseball teams started playing scrimmages this week.
Scrimmages always mark the start of a new season and so the Lady Aces, and the Aces’ baseball team, are gearing up for a new season.
Last season, the two Amanda-Clearcreek teams had successful years. The baseball team finished the regular season with a 12-15 record and went into the postseason as No. 6 in the central district Division III bracket. The Aces made it to the district final, only to lose to Fredericktown 4-3.
Though the varsity roster won’t be finalized until after scrimmages, the Aces have several players returning to the team. At least five current seniors are set to return to the field for the Aces, including Grant Guiler and Hunter Matheny who just wrapped up their wrestling season last week.
For the softball team, the Lady Aces are also looking to continue the success of last season. The softball team had a similar fate as the baseball team last year, making it to the district final only to lose to the Johnstown Lady Johnnies 9-6.
As of the start of scrimmages, the Lady Aces have several returning players looking to take the team all the way this year. Multi-sport athlete Abby Carver is looking to end her senior year on a high note after helping the Lady Aces basketball team bounce back from a winless season in the winter. Carver looks to be joined by fellow seniors Madison Durr, Abby Rhymer, Kaylee Sardella and Keirsten Williams.
Rosters for both teams will be fully published next week.