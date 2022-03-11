COLUMBUS— It was a bittersweet day for Amanda-Clearcreek wrestling on Friday.
Two seniors qualified for the state wrestling championship, Grant Guiler at 150 pounds and Bobby Pieratt at 144.
In the first round, both wrestlers had tough bouts, but for different reasons.
Pieratt, facing off against Monroeville junior Hunter Vogus, had trouble finding traction against the No. 2 seed. Pieratt had two penalties called against him in the match that ended in a 9-0 major decision against Pieratt.
For Guiler, the trouble was more in the back-and-forth nature of the bout. In the first period, Guiler got out in front early with a takedown and a nearfall before giving up a reversal to end the period up 5-2.
The second period was a struggle for Guiler who gave up an escape and a takedown. Guiler went into the third period tied at 5-5 and ended it tied 11-11.
The OT period was over quickly as Guiler’s opponent forced a takedown and a nearfall in quick succession.
These two losses put both Pieratt and Guiler into the consolation round and a win-or-go-home situation.
Pieratt’s second bout was tough and tight. Both wrestlers were fighting for the chance to wrestle in Saturday’s competition and neither were going to give in easily.
Regulation time ended in a 2-2 tie and overtime dragged to almost a minute before Pieratt’s opponent, Maxwell Cooper from Tuslaw, gained the upper hand and pinned Pieratt.
After the match, the senior was visibly upset as his final high school wrestling season ended.
“He fought, but he had a tough draw,” head coach TJ Langermeier said after Pieratt’s final bout.
Pieratt’s teammate, Guiler, ended his night on a happier note.
Taking the mat against Bath senior Ezekiel Burkholder, Guiler fought through two periods before pinning Burkholder in the third.
The win means Guiler is still alive in the tournament and will wrestle during session III on Saturday.
Westfall
Also in the Division III competition, Westfall senior Glenn Keeton’s state championship experience ended Friday night as well.
Keeton lost his first bout by a 12-0 major decision to No. 1 seed Kaden Basil out of Bluffton.
In his consolation match, Keeton fought until the end but lost 5-2.
Keeton was Westfall’s only state qualifying wrestler and with his 0-2 day, the Mustangs are out of Saturday’s matches.