MARYSVILLE — The Aces took to the course at the OHSAA Division III Central District Sectional Tournament on Tuesday with a tea place of 14 out of 18 teams and 86 golfers.
Leading for Amanda-Clearcreek was Landon Horn with an 44 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine for a total score of 87 for the day.
Finishing out the day for the aces was Peter Brockman in spot 60, Evann Miless in spot 67 and Darren Hunter in spot 74.
Brockman shot a 47 on the front nine and a 56 on the back nine for a total score of 103.
Miless shot a 55 and a 53 for a 108 and Hunter finished his day with a 51 and a 62 for a 113 finish.
Moving forward in the OHSAA tournament is Horn as an individual qualifier.
He will compete in districts on Oct. 6 at Denison Golf Club in Granville starting at 9 a.m.