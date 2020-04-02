Player School(s) Attended and Years Points

Shayna Harmon Teays Valley, 2013-16 1,893

Ridge Young Logan Elm, 2014-17 1,798

David Myers Williamsport, 1957-60 1,796

Alyssa Evans Amanda-Clearcreek, 2016-19 1,776

Mindy Fusetti Teays Valley, 1992-95 1,728

Michelle Estell Amanda-Clearcreek, 1996-99 1,640

Tom Rathburn Ashville, 1959-62 1,632

Bob Hoover Ashville, 1957-60 1,625

Tyler Evans Logan Elm, 2002-05 1,589

Casse Mogan Circleville, 2005-08 1,579

Harold Gerhardt Atlanta, 1952-55 1,558

Alicia Miller Amanda-Clearcreek, 1996-99 1,452

Dale Lambert Teays Valley, 1967-70 1,444

Tyler Schleich Westfall, 1997-2000 1,360

Dillon Young Logan Elm, 2011-14 1,332

Tim Congrove Logan Elm, 2005-08 1,287

Abby Hatter Logan Elm, 2016-2020 1,287

Aaron Kanitz Circleville, 1994-97 1,265

Nate Anderson Teays Valley, 2008-11 1,251

Noah Highfield New Hope, 2015-18 1,234

Jason McFarland Logan Elm, 1992-95 1,209

P.J. Stiles Teays Valley, 1978-80 1,207

Sarah Hildenbrand Circleville, 1997-2000 1,200

Isaac Roese New Hope, 2015-18 1,188

Thom Patete Westfall, 1994-97 1,173

Staci Ballou Circleville, 1989-92 1,167

Kenzie McConnell Circleville, 2018-Present 1,165

Misti Halley Logan Elm, 1992-95 1,161

Dave Smith Pickaway, 1953-56 1,157

Gail Adams Logan Elm, 1989-92 1,145

Evan Blake Logan Elm, 2003-06 1,140

Jerry Mowery Westfall, 1978-81 1,135

Chris Rollins Amanda-Clearcreek, 2000-03 1,127

Tony Picklesimer Westfall, 1992-95 1,126

Emily Robinson Logan Elm, 2007-11 1,124

Stephanie Garrett Circleville, 1989-92 1,121

Sheri Reed Logan Elm, 1985-88 1,121

Brandon Amann Teays Valley/Logan Elm, 2006-09 1,119

Teresa Stonerock Westfall, 1978-81 1,117

Tara Wright Westfall, 1997-2000 1,113

Paula Everts Teays Valley, 1985-88 1,111

Jimi Anderson Amanda-Clearcreek, 1999-2002 1,110

Andy Hulse Logan Elm, 1989-92 1,099

Holly Hastings Teays Valley, 1982-85 1,099

Will Riffle Amanda-Clearcreek, 2015-19 1,097

Luke McConnell Circleville, 1981-84 1,092

Jordin Blakeman Circleville, 2014-17 1,091

Maddie Snider Amanda-Clearcreek, 2014-17 1,077

Kelsie Robinson Westfall, 2013-16 1,073

Tom Sykes Logan Elm, 1970-73 1,072

Bridget Oberer Teays Valley, 1993-96 1,061

Gene Stonerock Circleville/Williamsport, 1953-56 1,053

Alyssia Morris Amanda-Clearcreek, 1999-2002 1,050

Ashley Hoskins Circleville, 1989-92 1,045

Ryan Wolfe Teays Valley, 2016-19 1,040

Regan Stonerock Westfall, 2013-16 1,039

Tim Stonerock Circleville, 1964-67 1,029

Isaac Ward Logan Elm, 2018-Present 1,025

Dave Truex Circleville, 1971-74 1,016

Marcy Dudgeon Westfall, 2017-20 1,016

Craig Stewart Circleville, 2000-03 1,013

Shane Roese Teays Valley, 1985-88 1,011

Tyler Primmer Teays Valley, 2011-14 1,006

