Player School(s) Attended and Years Points
Shayna Harmon Teays Valley, 2013-16 1,893
Ridge Young Logan Elm, 2014-17 1,798
David Myers Williamsport, 1957-60 1,796
Alyssa Evans Amanda-Clearcreek, 2016-19 1,776
Mindy Fusetti Teays Valley, 1992-95 1,728
Michelle Estell Amanda-Clearcreek, 1996-99 1,640
Tom Rathburn Ashville, 1959-62 1,632
Bob Hoover Ashville, 1957-60 1,625
Tyler Evans Logan Elm, 2002-05 1,589
Casse Mogan Circleville, 2005-08 1,579
Harold Gerhardt Atlanta, 1952-55 1,558
Alicia Miller Amanda-Clearcreek, 1996-99 1,452
Dale Lambert Teays Valley, 1967-70 1,444
Tyler Schleich Westfall, 1997-2000 1,360
Dillon Young Logan Elm, 2011-14 1,332
Tim Congrove Logan Elm, 2005-08 1,287
Abby Hatter Logan Elm, 2016-2020 1,287
Aaron Kanitz Circleville, 1994-97 1,265
Nate Anderson Teays Valley, 2008-11 1,251
Noah Highfield New Hope, 2015-18 1,234
Jason McFarland Logan Elm, 1992-95 1,209
P.J. Stiles Teays Valley, 1978-80 1,207
Sarah Hildenbrand Circleville, 1997-2000 1,200
Isaac Roese New Hope, 2015-18 1,188
Thom Patete Westfall, 1994-97 1,173
Staci Ballou Circleville, 1989-92 1,167
Kenzie McConnell Circleville, 2018-Present 1,165
Misti Halley Logan Elm, 1992-95 1,161
Dave Smith Pickaway, 1953-56 1,157
Gail Adams Logan Elm, 1989-92 1,145
Evan Blake Logan Elm, 2003-06 1,140
Jerry Mowery Westfall, 1978-81 1,135
Chris Rollins Amanda-Clearcreek, 2000-03 1,127
Tony Picklesimer Westfall, 1992-95 1,126
Emily Robinson Logan Elm, 2007-11 1,124
Stephanie Garrett Circleville, 1989-92 1,121
Sheri Reed Logan Elm, 1985-88 1,121
Brandon Amann Teays Valley/Logan Elm, 2006-09 1,119
Teresa Stonerock Westfall, 1978-81 1,117
Tara Wright Westfall, 1997-2000 1,113
Paula Everts Teays Valley, 1985-88 1,111
Jimi Anderson Amanda-Clearcreek, 1999-2002 1,110
Andy Hulse Logan Elm, 1989-92 1,099
Holly Hastings Teays Valley, 1982-85 1,099
Will Riffle Amanda-Clearcreek, 2015-19 1,097
Luke McConnell Circleville, 1981-84 1,092
Jordin Blakeman Circleville, 2014-17 1,091
Maddie Snider Amanda-Clearcreek, 2014-17 1,077
Kelsie Robinson Westfall, 2013-16 1,073
Tom Sykes Logan Elm, 1970-73 1,072
Bridget Oberer Teays Valley, 1993-96 1,061
Dave Smith Pickaway, 1953-56 1,157
Gene Stonerock Circleville/Williamsport, 1953-56 1,053
Alyssia Morris Amanda-Clearcreek, 1999-2002 1,050
Ashley Hoskins Circleville, 1989-92 1,045
Ryan Wolfe Teays Valley, 2016-19 1,040
Regan Stonerock Westfall, 2013-16 1,039
Tim Stonerock Circleville, 1964-67 1,029
Isaac Ward Logan Elm, 2018-Present 1,025
Dave Truex Circleville, 1971-74 1,016
Marcy Dudgeon Westfall, 2017-20 1,016
Craig Stewart Circleville, 2000-03 1,013
Shane Roese Teays Valley, 1985-88 1,011
Tyler Primmer Teays Valley, 2011-14 1,006