LEWIS CENTER — An Amanda-Clearcreek Ace now sits atop as 2021 Girls District Tournament for the 126-pound weight class. Before she got there, Jayice Spires had to overcome two challenging wrestlers.
For most, Sundays are for relaxing and getting the mind right for the week that’s to come. However, for one Ace — Sunday meant it was time to punch in and go to work.
The 2021 Girls District Wrestling Tournament took place at Orange High School in Pepper Pike on Sunday. For Spires, her day started with two bye rounds before her first match.
Her first match was against fellow 126-pounder Josephine Nickoloff of Olentangy Orange High School. Spires would get the upper hand on the opposing Pioneer, pinning her in the first period at 1:49.
In her second and final match of the day, the lone Ace took on Melania Szwarankyj of Westerville North High School. After going all three rounds with the Warrior, Spires would be the one to raise her arm in the end — defeating her opponent by a 6-4 decision.
Her coach, Robert Mclaughlin, commented that Spires had to face two highly-ranked wrestlers to win her bracket adding that she “executed flawlessly” given the challenging weight class.
“She was the most complete girl I watched all day; her preparation was second to none as her dedication drove her to win,” Mcluaghlin told The Circleville Herald. “I’m very proud how she conducted herself in tough matches, and in her finals match, we were down at one point and she never panicked she had confidence in herself and her skill set, wrestled for six minutes to win the match.”
The top four for each bracket qualify for a spot at the state tournament at Hilliard Davidson this upcoming weekend.