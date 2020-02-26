Amanda-Clearcreek held a brief lead in the first quarter on Tuesday, but could never regain the initiative in a 71-55 Division III Central District semifinal loss to host North Union.
The ninth-seeded Aces grabbed an 8-6 advantage during the opening stanza, but the third-seeded Wildcats quickly regained the lead and went into the second quarter with a 14-10 edge.
North Union (22-0) put together its best period of the night in the second frame, outscoring the Aces 21-12 to take a 35-22 lead into halftime. The Wildcats added four more points to its advantage in the third quarter to make it 51-34.
Jeff Bolin led all scorers with 21 points, Peyton Madison tallied 10, Lane Stevens had nine, Jesse Connell contributed eight and Jayse Miller added seven for the Aces.
Preston Crabtree was one of four players to reach double-figures with 20 points, Zach Vernon had 16 and Connor Terrill added 15 for the Wildcats, who avenged a 49-39 sectional final loss to the Aces from last year.
The Aces (13-10) lose seniors Bolin, Connell, Miller, Madison and Isaiah McQuade to graduation.