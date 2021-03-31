AMANDA — The Aces took on the Berne Union Rockets Tuesday evening and won at home with the final score 2-0.
For all of the competition, Berne Union would see no runs scored in a total of seven innings. For the Aces, the team would score one run in the second and one in the fourth inning, respectively.
For the Aces, the first run scored came from No. 6 Anthony Buckley who drove in the first single on the day. In the fourth inning, No. 23 Peyton Cassley would hit a home run.
The home pitching staff had a productive day as No. 18 Trenton Hedges and No. 22 Hunter Matheny would combine to a shutout throwing the ball. Matheny would strike out and subsequently finish the game against Rockets' No. 21 David Hurst.
"The pitching staff was strong on both sides," Travis Stone told The Circleville Herald.
The Aces would see a total of 15 strikeouts compared to Berne Union's six.
Stone contributed the win Tuesday to Hedges who allowed zero runs on just two hits while also striking out 11 opposing players. Matheny would throw for a little over one inning in a relief role.