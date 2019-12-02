AMANDA — A solid first half allowed Amanda-Clearcreek to build a lead as high as 18 points on Monday en route to a 50-35 non-league win over visiting Westfall.
The Aces knocked down five three-pointers in the first quarter, paced by Kilynn Guiler nailing three of her five shots, to take a 15-10 lead.
Amanda-Clearcreek then took control of the game by scoring the first 13 points of the second quarter, led by a pair of buckets from Kate Connell and another triple off the shooting hand of Guiler.
"It always looks better when you're able to take care of the basketball, move it and knock down open shots," Amanda-Clearcreek coach Cary James said. "Our girls did that for most of the first half and they were able to get into a nice groove."
James credited the play of senior Gracie Hyme for making it tough for the Mustangs to get into their offense.
"Gracie worked really hard on the defensive and made it difficult for Westfall's point guard to get them into their offense," he said. "I know Gracie's shot was a little off tonight, but that was because of the effort she gave us on defense."
Marissa Mullins ended a scoring drought of over six minutes for the Mustangs by nailing a three-pointer and later added a layup to trim the Aces lead to 28-16 going into halftime.
Westfall played its best basketball of the night in the third quarter, outscoring the Aces 14-12 in the period. Mullins dropped in five points and Gabby Patete added four.
"We were missing a couple of starters (Mahaley Farmer and Maddie Kitchen) and we had a tough time in the first half, but I felt our girls did a nice job of forcing the tempo more on both offense and defense and they were able to make a few things happen in the third quarter," Westfall coach Zane Miller said. "We got some scoring from Marissa Mullins, Gabby Patete and Marcy Dudgeon was able to get to the basket. Kylee Henry also really gave us some solid minutes defensively.
"What we're working on is turning good spurts into consistency over most of the game."
Dudgeon pulled the Mustangs to within 40-32 with 5:42 remaining by splitting a pair of free throws, but three free throws by Connell and a three-pointer from Stephanie Bowers stemmed the tide and allowed the Aces to remain unbeaten on the young season.
Connell paced all scorers with 18 points and also grabbed five rebounds for the Aces. Guiler accounted for 14 points, six rebounds and three steals and Bowers dropped in 13 points.
"It was nice to get three into double-figures and Stephanie stepped up and hit some big shots for us," James said. "We've been working on getting her up to 100 percent varsity speed and energy, and it's coming along."
Mullins led the Mustangs with 13 points and also brought down five rebounds and Dudgeon chipped in 10 points.
The non-league game was sloppy, at times, with the two teams combining for 40 turnovers, 22 of which were committed by the Mustangs.
Westfall (0-2) opens Scioto Valley Conference play on Thursday at Adena, and Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) resumes Mid-State League Buckeye Division competition a day later when it hosts Fairfield Union.