AMANDA — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces earned a sectional title win against the Bishop Ready Silver Knights at home Thursday evening, advancing to the district semi-finals with the final score 6-1.
The first run of the postseason match-up was not scored until the top of the second inning with the Silver Knights claiming the lead over the Aces 1-0. The one run came off an error by the defending Aces.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Aces scored five runs surpassing the Silver Knights and now leading the matchup at 5-1. The Aces went on to score another run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Winning on the hill for the Aces, No. 17 Ryan Chambers pitched for a complete seven innings all while allowing one run on five hits, striking out 10 Silver Knights and walking one.
Next, the Aces are scheduled to play against Worthington Christian for the district semi-finasl at Mike Penn Field in Westerville at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.