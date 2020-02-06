Amanda-Clearcreek 69,
Horizon Science 47
Amanda-Clearcreek put four scorers into double figures on Thursday on its way to a 69-47 non-league win over visiting Horizon Science.
The Aces grabbed an early 15-6 advantage, paced by Jayse Miller knocking down a pair of three-pointers and Jesse Connell adding four points.
Amanda-Clearcreek went into halftime with a 31-20 advantage and then put away its 11th win of the season with a 21-13 third quarter, with four players contributing to scoring. Miller and Connell each knocked down a pair of three-pointers and Jeff Bolin also chipped in six points.
Bolin led all scorers with 22 points, Miller tallied 16, Connell had 12 and Lane Stevens added 10.
The Aces (11-8) resume league play on Saturday afternoon at Logan Elm.