CHILLICOTHE — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces tallied their second win of the season while handing Unioto its second loss in a 30-3 road win.
The Aces started to grow their lead early in the first quarter scoring 14 points compared to Unioto's three. For the rest of regulation, the Aces dealt a strong hand to the Sherman Tanks hindering all chances to take the lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Aces put away the game scoring an additional 16 points to remain undefeated so far in the season; final 30-3.
Both teams put up numbers when it came to passing and rushing performances. On the Aces' side, the offensive unit generated 189 passing yard while running for another 130-yards.
For the Sherman Tanks, the Scioto Valley Conference team threw for 158 passing yards and ran for 138 yards.
Team Aces stood out Friday night for their contributions on offense.
Nate Hunter was successful on eight out of 16 throws, recording 189 yards throw the air while scoring two touchdowns and committing one turnover. He also ran for 21 yards on 10 touches scoring one on the ground.
Tayvon Miller had a busy night catching three for 140 yards, scoring two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Miller took seven rushes for 35 yards scoring one touchdown on the ground.
NEXT
The Aces are scheduled to play St. Charles this Friday at home starting at 7 p.m.