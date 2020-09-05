AMANDA — With the Logan Chieftains looking to even their football record at 1-1 when they traveled to Amanda Clearcreek on Friday night, the Aces had other ideas about the outcome of the game. Amanda outscored the Chieftains 17-12 in a hard fought game.
The Aces took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in just nine plays to grab the early 7-0 lead. In the drive, Amanda’s quarterback Nate Hunter threw four passes completing two for 48 yards, but the big strike was the 34 yard pass to junior wide receiver Peyton Cassley to take the Aces down to the Logan 18 yard line. After two running plays Hunter hit Andrew Harber for the final 14 yards. Jonathon Weaver added the extra point with just three minutes gone in the first quarter.
The following kickoff Logan’s Traten Poking returned the ball to the Logan 30, where the Chiefs started their first offensive set. Caden McCarty carried the ball for four yards and Ian Frasure hit Jonny McClelland for a two yard gain. Frasure picked up the first down with a six yard run. McCarty added three more yards and Frasure hit Brayden Sturgell for 14 yards and another Chief first down. But after two short runs by McCarty and an incomplete pass the Logan’s drive stalled on the Amanda 39 yard line forcing the Chiefs to punt.
Logan’s defense rose up on the Aces next possession to a three and out and Logan took possession with just 2:39 left in the first quarter of play after a 35 yard punt by Amanda’s Quintin Lott’s punt.
Logan started the drive on their own 48, from there went to work. Frasure hit McCarty for 14 yards and McCarty added two more yards on the ground. After a Logan timeout, Frasure hit Sturgell for 11 yards and McClelland for eight more putting the ball on Amanda’s 25 yard line. Short runs by McCarty and Frasure ended the first quarter with Logan trailing 7-0.
Logan opened the second stanza with a 14 yard run by Poling to cut the Aces lead to just one 7-6. The quarterback keeper for the extra points was no good. Logan’s drive went 52 yards on 10 plays from scrimmage and used 2:48 of the game clock.
Again Logan’s defense came into play, causing a fumble by the Aces Hunter Matheny with the Chiefs recovering the ball on the Amanda 34 yard line.
The Aces defense got into the act holding Logan to just three yards in four plays forcing the Chiefs to punt.
This Amanda drive belonged to quarterback Hunter and running back Tim Smith. Hunter hit five straight passes for a total of 49 yards to put the Aces on the midfield strip. From there Smith took over carrying the ball six of the next eight plays for a total of 16 yards and the Aces touchdown of the night, putting Amanda up 14 to 6 after the Weaver extra point. The drive took 6:12 off the clock, while going 76 yards in 14 plays.
“We made some mistakes in the first half, but the coaches got those things corrected during halftime” stated Logan Coach Mike Eddy.
Logan’s next possession started on their own 11, as the Chiefs was guilty of a holding penalty during the kick return. The drive ended as Frasure hit Poling for a 21 yard gain, but the Aces forced a Logan fumble on the play and recovered the ball on the Amanda 47.
Hunter threw to Cassley for two yards before hitting Tayvon Miller over the middle for 37 big yards putting the Aces on the Logan nine. Three incomplete passes force the Aces into a field goal try which was successful by Weaver.
Amanda took the 17-6 lead into halftime.
Logan opened the third quarter, deep into the their own territory, McCarty took the ball out to the Logan 30 with his 12 yard run. Frasure lost five yards on the play after Logan was called for a holding call but hit Poling for a 20 yard pick up but the drive stalled and Logan was forced to punt.
Both team’s defense did the trick during the rest of the second half, until 1:37 left in the game.
After a blocked field goal attempt, Logan took over on their own 23. Frasure threw to McClelland for 20 yards and after runs from McCarty and Frasure. Poling pulled in a 30 yard pass to put Logan at the Amanda 11 yard line. Frasure then hit McCarty for the last 11 yards to make the score 17-12 after the failed two-point conversion.
Logan’s on-side kick was recovered the Aces and the run the time out.
After the game, Coach Eddy stated, “I am real proud of how the team fought and had a chance to win this one tonight.”
Logan gains 134 yards on the ground for the night, with McCarty lead the rushing attack for the Chiefs with 61 yards on 15 carries. Frasure added 35 yards on 13 carries.
Frasure threw for 138 yards while completing 11 of 21 pass attempt with one touchdown and one interception. Poling hauled in 77 yards on five catches and McClelland bringing in four for 32 yards.