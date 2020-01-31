Fairfield Union drained nine three-pointers on Friday on its way to a 51-37 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Amanda-Clearcreek.
The Falcons led 14-9 after a period of play, 29-18 at halftime and 42-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Jeff Bolin had 11 points, Jesse Connell tallied nine and Jayse Miller added seven for the Aces.
Ryan Magill poured in a game-high 16 points and Chase Poston added 12 for the Falcons (16-2, 10-0).
The Aces (10-7, 5-5) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Teays Valley.