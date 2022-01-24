ATHENS— Amanda-Clearcreek wrestling finished fourth out of 18 teams at the John Deno Invitational, this weekend.
The top five finish was helped along by first place finishes in two weight-classes, as well as a second place finish and three third place finishes.
Senior Luke Herron continued his impressive season at the event, winning the 138 weight-class with a major decision over Athens junior Aristotle Arthur.
Fellow senior Bobby Pieratt was the Aces’ other first place finisher, winning the 144 weight-class. In the 165 weight-class, senior Hunter Matheny finished in second place after being on the losing side of a 6-2 decision.
Three Aces finished third in their respective weight-class including freshman Peyton Beavers in the 157 weight-class. Sophomore Jacob Durr placed third in the 113 weight-class and senior Grant Guiler took the same spot in the 150 weight-class.
Next up for the Aces’ wrestling team is a home duel against Newark Catholic on Wednesday before heading to New Lexington on Saturday for another tournament.