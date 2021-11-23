Season record: 7-5

Finish, awards and honors

Third place in the MSL Buckeye Division

Five seniors made the all-MSL first team this season:

Cade Young, Jonathan Weaver, Tayvon Miller,

Nathan Hunter and Bobby Pieratt

Three seniors made the all-MSL second team:

Grant Guiler, Hunter Matheny and Brady Sharp

Three seniors were awarded an all-MSL

honorable mention this season:

Peyton Cassley, Trent Hedges and Robert Rowland

Kicker Jonathan Weaver was also awarded the Buckeye

Division’s Ernie Godfrey Award. This award is given to one student-athlete who excels in academics and community

service along with their achievements on the field

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments