Season record: 7-5
Finish, awards and honors
Third place in the MSL Buckeye Division
Five seniors made the all-MSL first team this season:
Cade Young, Jonathan Weaver, Tayvon Miller,
Nathan Hunter and Bobby Pieratt
Three seniors made the all-MSL second team:
Grant Guiler, Hunter Matheny and Brady Sharp
Three seniors were awarded an all-MSL
honorable mention this season:
Peyton Cassley, Trent Hedges and Robert Rowland
Kicker Jonathan Weaver was also awarded the Buckeye
Division’s Ernie Godfrey Award. This award is given to one student-athlete who excels in academics and community
service along with their achievements on the field