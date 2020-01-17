A steal and layup by Jayse Miller in the final seconds on Friday was what Amanda-Clearcreek needed to finally emerge with a 50-45 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Circleville.
The Aces had stretched their lead to 10 points in the second quarter, nine in the third and eight in the fourth, but had a difficult time putting away the Tigers.
“We’ve had some illness going through our team and we were coming off a six-day layoff since our last game, so I felt we didn’t play our best basketball,” A-C coach Jamie Justus said. “Part of that credit goes to (Circleville coach Cody Carpenter) and his staff for putting together a good game plan and how hard his kids kept playing.
“Every time we were able to get out to an eight-or-nine-point lead, Circleville would string together a few baskets and answer. Their record doesn’t indicate what type of team that they have.”
The Tigers cut their deficit to 39-38 following a three-pointer in the right corner off the shooting hand of Evan Justice with 5:20 remaining.
Jeff Bolin provided an answer for the Aces by draining a three from the top of the key. Jesse Connell then followed that with an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Aces a 46-38 lead midway through the quarter.
“Jeff’s three was a clutch basket,” Carpenter said. “We were making a run and controlling the momentum and that basket kinda switched it back to Amanda.”
The Tigers responded with Justice draining two of three free throws then, following a missed one-and-one opportunity at the line by the Aces, Craig Fleck knocked down a three from the left wing to make it a one possession game.
“I’m really proud of our kids for the resiliency they play with and how they continue to fight,” Carpenter said. “We’ve had a tough season, but they kept pushing tonight even when we got down and we gave ourselves an opportunity to win.
“That’s the frustrating thing, because I want them to have that effort rewarded. We’re 2-11, but we’ve lost five games by one-or-two possessions. That’s why I talk about doing the little things, like winning 50/50 balls. We were better tonight than we were earlier in the week against Huntington, but we still need to execute on those little things just a little better.”
After another missed one-and-one by the Aces, Brandon Parr made a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game with 32.3 seconds remaining.
Miller ended the Aces’ struggle at the charity stripe by connecting on two free throws to give his team a 48-45 lead.
Circleville struggled creating a clean look at a three-pointer to try and send the game into overtime, with Miller eventually coming up with the basketball and taking it the other way for a layup to put the game on ice.
“It was a game where both teams were well-prepared, both teams were switching well and a lot of our sets didn’t work,” said Carpenter, who was coaching against his former team for the first time after leading the Aces the previous four seasons. “Coach Justus and Coach (Austin) Smith had Amanda well-prepared and they made it hard on us, including there at the end.”
Connell led the Aces with 16 points and eight rebounds, Bolin and Miller scored 10 points apiece and Peyton Madison added seven.
“We’ve been wanting to get Jesse more looks on offense and he kinda got us going when we were struggling shooting the basketball in the first half,” Justus said. “He made some jumpers, we were able to run some isolation plays out of our motion offense to get him looks and Jesse also had some big rebounds and putbacks around the basket.
“Jeff’s getting to the basket this season and that’s opened his game up to where he’s a threat to score from three and also inside-the-arc. He made some big shots for us.”
Justice drained five three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points and also pulled down five rebounds for the Tigers. Brandon Parr followed with 15 points and Fleck added seven.
“Brandon’s our most consistent player and he was able to break down Amanda and get to the basket and score,” Carpenter said. “When that forced Amanda to collapse on defense, he did a nice job of kicking it out and Evan knocked down some threes and really got hot there in the second half.”
The Tigers (2-11, 0-7) host Jackson this evening for Hall of Fame night, while the Aces (8-5, 4-3) are off until Tuesday when they host Bloom-Carroll for a league game.