AMANDA — After disappointment left the Aces with little to do, Amanda-Clearcreek’s baseball team hopes to venture far into the post season.
For the Diamond Aces, last season was a disappointment for many as spring sports were canceled entirely. Having high hopes heading into the 2020 season, head coach Travis Stone was excited to see the upperclassmen at the time showcase their talents — however, their final sendoff would be a bittersweet one, thanks to the pandemic.
“Obviously last year, we missed the season,” Stone told The Circleville Herald. “We had a really strong team. We were probably going to compete for a [Mid-State] league title.”
The season prior to last, the Aces were comprised of young blood as the program would start four freshmen. In the end, the team would go on to post a .500 winning record — which came as a pleasant surprise to Stone who explained that 2018 was a building year for the Aces.
“We actually were better than I thought we were going to be,” Stone commented.
With the freshmen class now being juniors and a wealth of other supporting upperclassmen, Stone has high hopes on the season since being robbed of a proper season last year.
“From top to bottom, we are really solid,” Stone said.
The game plan now for the Aces is to first and foremost make sure the 11 athletes on the team are health and ready to take the field. At the same time, the team is working out its personnel and where players fit in for certain roles.
On a team mostly made up of upperclassmen, senior leadership will be on display this season with Andrew Harbor and Anthony Buckley serving as the team’s only seniors. Both players are known for their hard work but also the example they set for the team; Stone noted.
“Those are going to be our leaders,” Stone said.
Looking into the season, when asked about the Mid-State League competition, Stone said “I don’t really try to look at any specific game being more important than the other.”
When it comes to baseball, the MSL is known for its wild-west personality — it’s anyone’s for the taking. Bloom Carroll jumped out as a primary team to watch out for, but Stone commented how every team in the league has their own strengths and weaknesses.
“We want to make sure we go out there and give it our best shot,” Stone said.
As the season starts to ramp up, the Aces look to take it one week at a time.
Below is the tentative schedule for the Aces for the 2021 season:
3/17 @ Johnstown Northridge (Sc) — 5 p.m.
3/20 vs. Westfall (Scrimmage) — 1 p.m.
3/23 vs. Madison Plains (Scrimmage) — 5:15 p.m.
3/24 vs. Logan (Scrimmage) — 5 p.m.
3/27 vs. Lancaster @ Beavers Field — 11 a.m.
3/29 @ Heath — 5:15 p.m.
3/30 vs. Berne Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/2 @ Zane Trace — 5:15 p.m.
4/3 @ Athens (VA) — 12:45 p.m.
4/5 @ Bloom Carroll — 5:15 p.m.
4/7 vs. Hamilton Township — 5:15 p.m.
4/9 @ Fairfield Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/10 vs. Sheridan (Beavers Field) — 11 a.m. / 1 p.m.
4/12 vs. Teays Valley — 5:15 p.m.
4/14 vs. Logan Elm — 5:15 p.m.
4/16 vs. Liberty Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/19 @ Circleville — 5:15 p.m.
4/21 vs. Bloom Carroll — 5:15 p.m.
4/23 @ Hamilton Township — 5:15 p.m.
4/26 vs. Fairfield Union — 5:15 p.m.
4/28 @ Teays Valley — 5:15 p.m.
4/30 @ Logan Elm — 5:15 p.m.
5/3 @ Liberty Union — 5:15 p.m.
5/5 vs. Circleville — 5:15 p.m.
5/7 @ Alexander — 5:15 p.m.
5/10 @ Westfall — 5:15 p.m.
5/11 vs. Johnstown-Monroe — 5:15 p.m.