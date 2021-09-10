AMANDA — After winning their first two games of the season, the Aces’ varsity football team are keeping their heads up high after suffering a loss in week three.
According to head football coach Steve Daulton, the offseason consisted mostly of the Aces’ core group of seniors who start off season preparations in December of 2020.
“We have really high hopes,” Daulton told The Circleville Herald.
On his team, Daulton named a few players on his team he thinks will make an impact this season. Some of those names included team captains Nate Hunter, Cade Young, Tayvon Miller, Grant Guiler and Bobby Periatt as well as the rest of the senior class.
After an impressive win over Jonathan Alder in week one of the season, the sky is the limit for the Aces who are taking each week as they come. The team as of now is looking on the horizon as they hope for a run at the postseason.
After losing to St. Charles in The Pit in week three (14-9), the Aces are keeping their heads up high regardless of what the record books show.
“We can’t forget about the moments right in front of us,” Daulton said.
Daulton ended the interview speaking highly of his group of young men who look forward for the next opportunity to compete every single day.
“They are a great young group of people,” Daulton expressed. “They work hard… we will keep moving forward.”