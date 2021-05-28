FREDERICKTOWN — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took a hard loss Thursday evening after taking a 3-0 lead over Fredericktown. The Freddies came back in the last inning thanks to a walk-off and won the Division III Central District title 4-3 against the Aces.
The Aces came into the Thursday matchup hot off a win against the number one seeded Worthington Christian Warriors as the crew from Fairfield County prepared to take on the number two seeded Freddies on their home diamond.
Both teams started seemingly even in the initial two innings of the contest. However, once the top of the third inning commenced, the Aces would not waste another opportunity on offense.
The bases were loaded at one point during the top of the third with No. 22 Hunter Matheny on third, No. 18 Trenton Hedges on second and NO. 7 Grant Guiler on first. Aces’ No. 23 Peyton Cassley came into the batter’s box and hit a pop-up, sac fly towards center field; Cassley’s hit was caught by a Freddie, but the play was far from over.
On the sac fly, Matheny scored the team’s first run of the game after tagging up on third base, giving the Aces the go-ahead score — Hedges and Guiler also advancing one base. Aces’ No. 24 Cade Young then hit a single giving Hedges the opportunity to run another score in — Guiler now on third and Young on first.
In another scoring scenario, Aces’ No. 17 Ryan Chamber recorded an RBI, letting Guiler come in for another score and taking to lead up to 3-0 against the second seeded Freddies.
The Freddies’ dugout became quite during the fourth and fifth innings but not until getting one run on the board in the bottom of the fifth, now showing some life on offense. After going scoreless in the sixth inning on both sides, the Aces had one last chance to increase the lead in the top of the seventh but could not thread the needle.
Now in the bottom of the seventh, the Freddies went on to score three runs, taking the lead over the Aces in a heartbreaking walk-off that solidified Fredericktown as the District Champion.
Taking the loss for the Aces on the hill was Chambers who pitched for a total of six innings before being substituted for Cassley in the seventh inning. During his time of the mound, right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on nine hits, striking out three and walking two. For Cassley, he would also allow two runs on three hits — both pitchers allowing 12 total hits with one team error.
For the Freddies, winning on the mound was No. 7 Kaid Carpenter who pitched for seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out five Aces and walking one.
The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces finished at 12-15 on their 2021 spring season after losing in the Central District Final to the Freddies.