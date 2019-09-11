AMANDA — Winning and having an opportunity to make corrections is what Amanda-Clearcreek took out of a 32-14 non-league win last week.
“I was proud of the resiliency of our kids to respond with a strong fourth quarter to pull away for the win against a good Unioto team,” said coach Steve Daulton of the Aces outscoring the Shermans 15-0 in the final 12 minutes.. “It’s nice to win and at the same time realize there were mistakes we made, like committing four turnovers, and working to fix those mistakes so we can be a stronger football team moving forward.”
The Aces (2-0) open a two-game home stand on Friday when they host Fairfield County rival Liberty Union (0-2).
Liberty Union went just 2-8 last season, but entered the fourth quarter tied 20-20 before the Aces finally pulled away with a pair of touchdowns. The win by the Aces snapped a three-game skid to the Lions.
“These are two similar style of communities who love high school football and support their kids well,” Daulton said. “As this series has shown, it doesn’t matter what the records are. It’s going to be hard-hitting, physical football with the game coming down to the fourth quarter.”
Despite being off to an 0-2 start this season, the Lions have showed their metal at times, especially on the defensive end with a bend but don’t break approach. Liberty Union trailed Bloom-Carroll just 10-7 at halftime last week and 17-7 entering the fourth quarter, before the Bulldogs finally pulled away for the 31-7 victory.
Liberty Union had all but five yards of its offense through the air last week, as 5-foot-9 freshman quarterback Cayden Carroll completed 10 of 19 passes for 150 yards. He did throw a pair of interceptions.
Six-foot senior Jack Brown caught three of those passes for 112 yards.
“Obviously, when a freshman starts as quarterback the coaching staff sees something pretty good in that young man,” Daulton said. “Carroll is a very athletic kid and a mobile quarterback, so our kids are going to have to be disciplined if a play breaks down.
“Liberty Union also has a couple of nice receivers to throw to who are six-feet tall.”
The Lions yielded Bloom-Carroll an average of five yards per carry a week ago — 251 yards on 50 carries — along with 161 yards passing.
“To hold an explosive offense like Bloom-Carroll to 17 points through three quarters shows they have some solid players,” Daulton said. “They gave up some yards, but the defense tightened up inside the 30 and did a nice job.
“Liberty Union has a couple of nice linebackers who get to the football well and make plays, and then they also have some good athletes in the secondary.”