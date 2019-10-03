Amanda-Clearcreek held off host Logan Elm on Thursday in a 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25 and 15-13 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
Arowynn Savage put away 23 kills and had 12 digs for the Braves; Maraya Neff contributed 13 kills, two aces and 11 digs; Carly King handed out 26 assists and had nine kills; McKinley Krogh tallied six kills; Alex Heeter dished out 16 assists and served two aces and Kaiya Elsea gathered 19 digs and added two aces.
Liberty Union 3,
Circleville 0
Circleville was upset 20-25, 20-25 and 23-25 by host Liberty Union on Thursday in a MSL-Buckeye match.
Kenzie McConnell put away 14 kills to go with seven solo blocks and 21 digs for the Tigers; Alli Nungester had seven kills and 16 digs; Mariah Kemp accounted for seven kills and 14 digs and Jayla Parsons dished out 30 assists and had 14 digs.