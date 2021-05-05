LANCASTER — On a mostly cloudy afternoon, the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces ventured to Fairfield Union High School for the regular Bob Hamm Classic Invitational. After a day filled with events, the Aces were able to place fifth in the boys' category while the Lady Aces placed sixth after their events concluded.
Amanda-Clearcreek was just one of eight teams present at the invitational which doubled as the Falcons’ senior night. Other schools invited the meet — formerly known as the Fairfield County Invitational — included Berne Union, Fairfield Christian, Fisher Catholic, Liberty Union, Miller and Millersport.
In the boys 110-meter hurdle final event, Aces’ Isaac Murray finished with a time of just under 21 seconds — placing fourth in the event.
For the boys 4x800-meter relay final, the grouping of Alex Shrider, Aiden Rich, Drew Dossman and Jay Sahr contributed two points to the team’s score after they placed seventh in the event.
Aces’ Addy Pugh competed in the finals for the girls 100-meter dash and finished with a time of 14.93 seconds.
Separately, in the boys 100-meter dash finals, Aces’ Tayvon Miller roped in five points for his team after taking fourth in the finals with a time of 11.71 seconds. In the same event, fellow Ace Robert Rowland missed on adding more points, but ended with a 12.37 time — placing ninth in the finals.
In the finals for the girls 4x200-meter relay, the grouping of Pugh, Allie Buckner, Olivia Nixon and Rachel Weaver added another five points to the team’s score — placing fourth in the event.
On the other side of the 4x200-meter relay finals for the boys, teammates Quintin Lott, Kian Collins, Brody Pugh and Miller took first place, ending with a time of 1:35.5 seconds — piling on another 10 points for the team’s overall score.
In the boys' finals for the 1,600-meter run, Sahr ended with a time of 5:50.59 seconds and Shrider with a time of 6:34.26.
For the girls’ 4x100-meter relay, the collective of Alex Kelly, Nixon, Buckner and Weaver added four points to the girls’ team after taking fifth place with a time of 58.71 seconds.
For the similar finals event on the boys’ side, Miller, Lott, Brandon Binkley and Brady Sharp took second place in the 4x100-meter relay, which contributed eight points to the team’s score.
For the finals of the boys’ 400-meter dash, Tyler Philiopolous placed seventh with a time of 58.53 seconds — two team points being awarded. Dossman placed 12th in the event with a time of 1:12.35 seconds.
In a close contest for Sharp, the Ace tied for fourth place in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles alongside Liberty Union’s Jacob Baird — both recording a 45.43 second time — with both athletes contributing 4.5 points to their respective squads.
For the boys’ 800-meter run, Murray added one point to the team’s score after placing eighth and recording a 2:32.99 second time.
Another fellow Lady Ace, Buckner, tied with Fisher Catholic’s Ellie Funk after both recorded a 30.99 second time while contributing 1.5 points to their teams.
For the Aces’ throwers, Lady Ace Abby Stats took fourth after completing a 29-feet, six-inch throw in the finals for girls shot put — adding five points for the Aces. Pugh also competed and threw for 26 feet 11 inches — placing seventh and adding two points.
On the boys’ side for shot put, AJ Dossman threw for 36 feet flat, placing seventh and adding two points for the Aces. Nick Wall also competed and threw for 27 feet, six inches.
In the girls’ finals for discus, Sara Sharp measured her best throw at 82 feet, placing sixth and contributing three points. Stats also threw for 70 feet, five inches and placed ninth.
For the boys’ discus, Dossman and Rowland placed at seventh and eighth respectively adding a total of three points for the visiting Aces.
In the girls’ high jump event, Weaver took sixth place after completing a four-feet, six-inch jump, which gave the Aces an additional three team points. Nixon also competed and recorded a four-foot flat jump.
On the boys’ side of the high jump finals, Darren Hunter placed fourth after jumping five feet, six inches translating to another five points for Amanda-Clearcreek.
In the finals for the girls' long jump, Sharp placed seventh with a 12-feet, six-and-a-half-inch jump, giving the Aces another two points on the day.
On the boys’ side, Binkley placed second, jumping at roughly over 19 feet seven inches, which gave the Aces another eight points. Aces’ Tim Smith also competed in the event and recorded 16-feet, eight-inch jump.
For the boys' pole vault finals, Aces’ Binkley gave the team another five points after placing fourth and recording a nine-foot, six-inch vault.
When all the events concluded, the Lady Aces’ combined team score of 25.50 points earned them a sport at sixth place out of the eight teams represented. For the boys’, their combined score of 55.50 earned them a spot at fifth place out of the eight teams present.