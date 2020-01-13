Amanda-Clearcreek opened up a 19-0 lead following a quarter of play on Tuesday on its way to a 54-32 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Hamilton Township.
Kate Connell led the early surge for the Aces with seven points and Kilynn Guiler added five.
Eight players reached the scoring column for the Aces, paced by Connell with a game-high 20 points. Emily Buckley followed with nine, and Guiler and Stephanie Bowers dropped in eight apiece.
Jada Perkins had 11 points to pace the Rangers (3-10, 0-9).
The Aces (11-3, 6-2) continue league play on Thursday at Bloom-Carroll.
Liberty Union 62,
Teays Valley 55
Liberty Union seized the lead in the third quarter on Tuesday in a 62-55 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Vikings led 14-6 following a quarter of play and 31-27 at intermission, but the Lions used an 18-10 third stanza to pull ahead 45-41.
Ashley Deweese accounted for 23 points, Alyssa Brown had 14 and Megan Bush 10 for the Vikings.
Abbie Riddle contributed 23 points and Arica Keiffer added 16 for the Lions (8-5, 5-4).
The Vikings (4-11, 1-8) host Olentangy Liberty today for a non-league game.
Bloom-Carroll 47,
Logan Elm 46
Bloom-Carroll used a 19-6 advantage at the free throw line on Tuesday to emerge with a 47-46 MSL-Buckeye win over host Logan Elm.
Abby Hatter poured in a game-high 22 points, Riley Schultz had nine and Brynn Griffith added eight for the Braves (8-7, 3-6).
Makenzee Mason made 11 of those free throws en route to 17 points and Reese Pittman added 10 for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-4).
The Braves continue league play on Saturday at Hamilton Township.
Westfall 47,
Adena 40
Westfall closed a Scioto Valley Conference game on Tuesday with a 12-5 run to defeat visiting Adena 47-40.
Marissa Mullins, Marcy Dudgeon and Gabby Patete each had 11 points for the Mustangs (6-7, 4-4).
Hannah Stark scored a game-high 16 points for the Warriors (9-6, 5-3).
The Mustangs continue conference play on Thursday at Southeastern.
Boys Basketball
Lancaster 61,
Teays Valley 46
Teays Valley wasn’t able to recover from a 24-point first quarter by host Lancaster on Tuesday in a 61-46 non-league loss.
The Vikings trailed 24-15 after a period of play, 37-29 at halftime and 41-36 entering the final period.
“We had a tough night shooting the ball — we struggled from the field and missed a lot of open shots,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Lancaster did a good job of changing defenses and kept us off balance all game.”
Clayton Knox had 16 points, Garrett Meddock tallied nine and Adam Benschoter added seven for the Vikings.
Deven Savage contributed 15 points and Jacob Davenport added 11 for the Gales (6-8).
The Vikings (4-7) host Fairfield Union on Friday for a league game.
Huntington 61,
Circleville 60
Circleville tried to cut into a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter on Tuesday, but fell short in a 61-60 non-league loss to host Huntington.
Riley Gibson poured in 20 points, Evan Justice had 19 and Ethan Moore added nine for the Tigers (2-10), who host Amanda-Clearcreek on Friday for a league game.