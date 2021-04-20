CIRCLEVILLE — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces and the Circleville Tigers clashed in the county seat Monday evening for another Mid-State League showdown. The Aces claimed victory with the final score 6-3.
The visiting Aces got to business quickly at the top of the first inning Monday scoring just one run. During the first inning, Amanda-Clearcreek’s No. 24 Caden Young got the Aces offense started — doubling on a 2-1 count influencing a one run score.
In that time, Amanda-Clearcreek gained one more run scored at the top of the third inning — making the score 2-1 against the Tigers at the start of the fifth inning. Circleville would struggle getting runs on the board up until the bottom of the fourth inning with one run being tallied for the visitors.
At the top of the inning, the Aces collected a pair of runs, increasing to a commanding lead against a Tiger home crowd. Both teams would fight till the end once the seventh inning rolled around — each recording two runs.
After seven innings, the Aces walked home with another win on the road against their Mid-State League opponent 6-3. The Aces recorded seven hits with one team error and the Tigers recorded six hits with three team errors.
With seven hits for the Aces, No. 18 Trenton Hedges recorded multiple hits including a triple and a double. No. 23 Peyton Cassley also hit for a double and a single during the contest.
Hitters for the Tigers involved No. 1 Evan Justice and No. 47 Tate DeBord who racked up multiple hits for their squad.
For the visiting team, No. 17 Ryan Chambers got the victory for the Aces at the mound. The third and second baseman pitched just over six innings and allowed three runs on six hits all while striking out eight and walking no one.
In a relief role out of the bullpen, Hedges pitched for just under one inning — taking responsibility for the last two outs to seal the deal.
Circleville’s No. 7 Mikey Vandagriff took the loss for the Tigers at the mound, allowing for four runs on four hits over six innings. Vandagriff also struck out 13 Aces, had 16 first pitch strikes and one walk.
Next, the Tigers are scheduled to face off against the Falcons of Fairfield Union this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fairfield Union High School.