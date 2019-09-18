AMANDA — Following back-to-back weeks of letting two touchdown leads slip away before ultimately defeating Unioto and Liberty Union, Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton was ready to address the issue.
Instead, his team was already on it.
“That’s the real nice thing about this group is we have solid leadership and the kids have high standards for themselves, so they already knew that was unacceptable and that we were fortunate to win both of those games,” Daulton said. “When you let a team back into a game you don’t know what’s going to happen, especially if you do that against some of the teams that we have coming up on our schedule.
“We’re focusing on being able to close out games better, both mentally and physically, along with working to clean up some little things here and there, like technique, that we’ve seen on film we need to work on.”
The Aces (3-0) wrap-up a two-game home stand on Friday when they open up Mid-State League Buckeye Division play against Fairfield Union (0-3).
This is the annual Aces Against Cancer week, where funds are raised to fight the terrible disease and all the fall sports teams take part.
“A lot of people are working hard behind the scenes to put this together and make this an incredible week for our community, with some of the activities that have been planned, raising money to battle cancer and also bringing awareness,” Daulton said. “It’s humbling to see a community rally around something and do something good.”
Like several teams in south central Ohio, the Falcons are suffering from a lack of numbers with just 33 players in their entire high school program.
Fairfield Union was routed 48-6 by New Lexington to open the season, lost 27-20 to Lakewood in Week 3 and then were handed a 28-7 setback by Vinton County last week.
The Falcons were checked to just 156 yards of total offense last week, with 76 of those coming on a second quarter touchdown run by 6-foot-3 senior Blayde Patton.
Overall, the Falcons rushed for 120 yards or an average of 3.6 yards per tote. They completed just 5 of 17 passes for 36 yards and an interception.
Patton had 80 yards rushing in the Falcons’ Week 2 loss to Lakewood, with 5-11 senior Isaac Daugherty adding 68 yards on 24 totes.
“Fairfield Union graduated a lot from last year, but they still have a good sized senior class (12) and they have an experienced quarterback (in Patton) that can run the offense, which is always a big plus in high school football,” Daulton said. “Even with what they lost from last year they still have some good size on the line.”
Vinton County ripped off 423 yards of total offense, rushing for 217 yards and throwing for another 206.
“Especially now since we are in league play and each team knows the tendencies of the other, it’s going to come down to execution,” Daulton said.
The Aces won last year’s tilt 45-6 and have prevailed in the past three meetings.