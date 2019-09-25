AMANDA — A casual glance at the statistics from Waverly’s 31-21 win last week over Fairland probably concluded with a jaw drop.
Waverly 5-foot-9 senior running back Payton Shoemaker torched the Dragons for 362 yards rushing on 41 carries and three touchdowns.
If that wasn’t enough, he added eight solo tackles, including two for loss, on defense.
“Shoemaker does it all for Waverly,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton said. “He was taking direct snaps and he was basically their entire offense last week, but it worked out pretty well for them.
“Waverly obviously has a lot of trust in him, because he literally never leaves the field.”
Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) opens a key two-game stretch to its season on Friday when it travels down U.S. 23 to face the Waverly Tigers (3-1) in the final non-league game of the season for the Aces.
It’s the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools, and trying to contain Shoemaker is at the top of Daulton’s to do list.
“Shoemaker has rushed for (964) yards this season, so it’s going to be important that we know where he is at all times and we are very fundamentally sound at the point of attack,” he said. “Overall, Waverly is a very athletic team on both sides of the football with good size on the line.
“It’s going to be a great high school football atmosphere and game that’s going to come down to who makes the fewest amount of mistakes.”
The Aces enter the week in third in Division V, Region 19 and would likely move up the rankings if they can defeat the Tigers going into another huge game next week when they return to Mid-State League Buckeye Division play against defending co-champion Bloom-Carroll.
Amanda-Clearcreek is coming off a 41-6 win last week over Fairfield Union, where it generated 361 yards of offense by halftime and led 27-0.
Turnovers continue to be a concern for the Aces, who had three in the game, two coming when the varsity was on the field.
“With the stretch that we’re entering, it’s vital that we take care of the football and do the little things needed to win games against pretty good teams,” Daulton said. “We’ve gotten away with some things during the season, but that margin of error greatly diminishes when you face a pretty good team.
“The nice thing is our kids fully realize that and they know that we can still get a lot better as a football team.”