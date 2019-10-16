AMANDA — This is why players go through the exhaustion of two-a-days for.
Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1, 3-0) enters the final three weeks of the season firmly in control of its own destiny to win the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship, return to the Division V playoffs and potentially earn an extra home game in The Pit during Week 11.
The Aces host their final regular-scheduled game of the season in The Pit on Friday when they tangle with Hamilton Township (3-4, 2-2).
“This is why our kids work as hard as they do during the offseason to be in the meat of our schedule and having the possibility of accomplishing some special things,” A-C coach Steve Daulton said. “I’m really pleased with where we are right now as a football team.”
It was a struggle last week for the Rangers in a 42-0 loss at Teays Valley. The Vikings dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and made the going difficult for the Rangers, who were limited to just five first downs and 89 yards of total offense.
Josiah Beverly and Brock McGuire will split the bulk of the carries for the Rangers. McGuire was also 8 of 17 passing for 40 yards.
“Hamilton Township has some big kids on the line of scrimmage and several skill kids who can make big plays,” Daulton said. “We need to win the line of scrimmage, keep them in front of us when they make a play and tackle.”
The Rangers yielded 307 yards rushing to Teays Valley in the setback, an average of 8.3 yards per carry.
“Hamilton Township likes to bring pressure and disrupt your flow on offense, so we need to be fundamentally sound up front, win the line of scrimmage and also do a nice job of taking care of the football,” Daulton said.
The Aces are coming off a 54-8 win over Circleville where they held a commanding 34-0 lead at halftime.
Quarterback Peyton Madison was a crisp 13 of 14 passing for 158 yards and also rushed for 98 yards on just seven totes. Jayse Miller accounted for 88 yards of total offense, 71 of which came on four receptions.
“With the Fairfield County Fair going on last week, I was pleased with the attitude and focus our kids had in practice and that carried over to the game, where we played well and kept building off our momentum from the win over Bloom-Carroll,” Daulton said.
Amanda-Clearcreek is currently fifth in Division V, Region 19. The top eight teams at the conclusion of the regular-season in the region advance to the postseason.
The Aces are averaging 32.1 points per game and allowing 17.9 points, while the Rangers are scoring 19.7 points and yielding 26.1 points per outing.
Amanda-Clearcreek snapped a six-game winning streak by Hamilton Township in the series last season with a 37-0 win.