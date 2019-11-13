AMANDA — And then there were 16 teams left in Division V.
Amanda-Clearcreek (9-2) and Ironton (10-1) are both coming off dominating wins to open the postseason and are slated to meet on Saturday in a Region 19 semifinal at Jackson’s Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
It’s a meeting of two of the more storied programs in southeast Ohio. Ironton brings a 46-32 all-time postseason record into the game with two state titles and six state runner-up finishes, while Amanda-Clearcreek is 34-18 all-time in the postseason with a pair of state championships and three state runner-up showings.
“Obviously, it’s a game with a lot of tradition and there are a lot of similarities between the two teams,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton said. “Both teams are known for being power running teams that are physical and play great defense.
“It’s going to be a hard-hitting, very physical game.”
With a win, the Aces can advance to a regional final for the first time since 2006.
The two teams have met just once in the postseason, with Ironton edging Amanda-Clearcreek 12-9 in The Pit during a regional quarterfinal game in 2011. Ironton and Amanda-Clearcreek then played a two-game regular-season series in 2013 and 2014, both won by the Fighting Tigers via finals of 14-7 and 34-23, respectively.
The Fighting Tigers cruised last week in a 56-6 win over Wellston and have outscored their last three opponents 156-13.
While Ironton is a little more balanced on offense than it has been traditionally running out of either the power-I and T offenses, the Fighting Tigers still revolve around a bruising ground attack.
Reid Carrico has given a verbal commitment to Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior tailback has rushed for 1,083 yards on 141 carries and scored 20 touchdowns, and added 312 yards receiving.
“When a player gives a verbal to a program like Ohio State, you know that kid is a special athlete,” Daulton said. “He’s physical enough to run between the tackles and he can also bounce it outside and use his athleticism.
“They run a lot of power-I football and he’s the featured back, but they also have a lot of other playmakers.”
Fullback Seth Fosson — a 6-1, 235-pound senior — leads the way blocking and has also carried the pigskin 50 times for 328 yards and six touchdowns.
Quarterback Gage Salyers, a 6-1 senior, has completed 63 of 120 passes for 11 touchdowns, and added 527 yards rushing with 10 more scores.
“Ironton has worked on its passing game so if you try and load the box too much then they can take some shots on you over the top,” Daulton said. “He’s another good athlete who can both run and throw the football pretty effectively.
“Overall, it’s going to come down to staying in front of them, getting our hats to the football and being very sound defensively.”
While Ironton’s offense stands out, its defense is arguably the backbone of the team.
The Fighting Tigers have shut out three opponents and only allowed double digits twice this season — 16-10 in an overtime loss to Ashland (Ky.) and 49-12 in a rout of neighboring Coal Grove.
“It’s going to be a game of will where we’re trying to impose our will on Ironton and Ironton is trying to impose their will on us,” Daulton said. “Whether it’s offense or defense, it’s going to come down to who is more physical in the box and wins the line of scrimmage.
“Whomever does that is going to have a good chance to win unless they make a bunch of turnovers or commit a bunch of penalties.”
Amanda-Clearcreek is coming off its first playoff win since 2009 with a 41-10 thrashing of Columbus Academy. The Aces generated 539 yards of offense and led 35-3 at halftime.
“Our kids were excited after the win over Columbus Academy, but they’ve moved onto the next week and are very locked in and ready to go,” Daulton said. “We’ve had a great approach as a team all season to taking care of business.”
Peyton Madison rushed for 200 yards and Alex Fairchild added 173 yards rushing. Madison enters the game with 1,261 yards rushing and Fairchild has gained 611.
Ironton’s opponents have posted a record of 64-50, while Amanda-Clearcreek’s opposition have went 52-61.
The Aces are averaging 32.7 points per game and allowing 18 points, while the Fighting Tigers are producing 39.8 points and yielding a paltry 5.6 points per outing.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase at the high school office from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. today and 7 a.m. until noon on Friday. Pre-sale tickets are $8 each, with the Aces keeping a dollar of the sale.
Jackson is also expected to charge a $3 parking fee.