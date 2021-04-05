CHILLICOTHE — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces collected two wins this past weekend beating the Zane Trace Pioneers 10-0 and the Athens Bulldogs 7-2.
On Friday evening, the Aces of Amanda-Clearcreek took on the Zane Trace in what was a lopsided affair for the Pioneer home team. Both teams went go scoreless in the first inning as the Aces waited patiently for their opportunity to score.
At the top of the second inning, the Aces went right to work, scoring four runs. The Pioneers were scoreless at the bottom of the inning — a theme that would play out for the rest of the game for the home team.
The visiting Aces did not stop there as the team recorded an additional two runs at the top of the third and fourth innings respectively.
After both teams went scoreless again in the fifth inning, the Aces poured it all out on the field again scoring another four runs in the sixth inning. Aces’ No. 23 Peyton Cassley would help keep the pressure on the Pioneers with a triple play of his own along with a double play by No. 32 Justin Kearns.
After six innings, the Aces took home the road win against the Pioneers with the final score 10-0.
The Aces took command of the matchup at the mound with No. 24 Cade Young winning being the winning pitcher. The right-handed pitcher gave up zero runs on just one hit while striking out four and walking one opposing player.
In a relief role, No. 2 Clayton Rhyne threw for four innings coming out of the bullpen. Rhyne went on to record 12 outs in the team’s win against the Pioneers.
On Friday, the Aces tallied up 10 hits with Kearns and Cassley both recording multiple hits — both committed two hits apiece in the commanding lead over the Pioneers.
The following day, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Aces went back to Chillicothe for another non-league game against the Bulldogs of Athens High School. Both teams recorded runs in the first inning, but the Aces would have the last laugh.
After going scoreless in the second, the Aces scored four runs while the Bulldogs remained in the back seat. At the top of the fourth, the Aces got another two runs while the Bulldogs attempted to claw back even, but only scoring one run in the fourth.
At the conclusion of seven innings, the Aces took home another win against the Bulldogs with the final score 7-2. The Aces recorded a total of 14 hits compared to Athens’ four. Athens would experience two team errors against Amanda-Clearcreeks’ one.
Aces’ No. 17 Ryan Chambers would take the cake at the mound, helping solidify the team win. The right-handed pitcher competed for seven innings while allowing three hits and two runs along with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
In Saturday’s matchup against Athens, the Aces tallied one home run with Cassley attempting to go for another long ball in the third inning.
Next on the team’s schedule, the Aces are set to take on the Hamilton Township Rangers at home Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.