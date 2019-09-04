AMANDA — Averaging approximately seven yards per carry and dishing out the load to a number of different players was what Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton was looking for last week in a 47-14 win over Independence.
"I was really pleased with the way we distributed the football and got a number of kids involved," he said. "That's something we've been talking about quite a bit and wanted to make a priority this season.
"Our senior class has set the mindset for our football team and this is a very unselfish locker room we have. We want to win and that's the top priority. The kids understand that being the lead blocker or carrying out a fake is just as important to sell something or help make a play happen as it is to carry the football."
Alex Fairchild led the way with 124 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and Peyton Madison added five touches for 49 yards.
Daulton was also pleased with the discipline of his team for the first week, which included committing just three penalties for 20 yards.
"We saw a few little things we need to work on, like the first step, but overall I felt our kids did a nice job, especially for the first week of the season," he said. "Typically, penalties can be an issue in the first game but we were very disciplined and were pretty clean there."
The Aces (1-0) hit the road for the first time on Friday, traveling to Unioto (1-0) for the first meeting between the two programs since 1990.
Unioto is coming off a hard-fought 14-13 win last week over host Vinton County.
Issac Little scored both touchdowns for the Shermans, completing 7 of 13 passes for 141 yards and adding 62 yards rushing via 18 totes.
Jamarcus Carroll, who rushed for over 1,300 yard in just five games last season before suffering a torn ACL, returned to the field and had eight carries for 41 yards.
"Unioto's size on the offensive line is impressive and then you have to be aware of where Carroll is at all times," Daulton said. "We need to get our hats to the football and tackle soundly.
"Little is a good athlete, who is pretty effective at both passing and running the football."
The Shermans yielded Vinton County 163 of its 183 yards on the ground.
"The size and depth they have on the defensive line is impressive, and we'll see multiple fronts that our kids will need to prepare for on Friday night," Daulton said. "They have some aggressive players on defense who are also sound.
"It's going to be a good game and this is the second Division III school we're facing to open the season."