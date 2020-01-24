ASHVILLE — Coming off three-straight losses where Amanda-Clearcreek averaged a paltry 20.3 points per game, coach Cary James was looking to reignite his offense on Friday against host Teays Valley.
“The last three games have really been a combination of things,” he said. “We felt like we didn’t match up with Bloom-Carroll, Fairfield Union and Berne Union playing at a quick pace for 32 minutes, so we wanted to slow down the game. When you do that, you get fewer possessions and when you struggle hitting shots then it makes it difficult to score and can get in your head a little bit.”
The Aces turned to 5-foot-10 senior Katelynn Connell, who accounted for a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds, to get off to a quick start and snap a three-game skid with a 50-38 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over the Vikings.
“We felt coming into the game that we had an advantage in the post with our height and experience,” James said. “Katelynn is pretty good at attacking the basket and we were able to run some lunges and rim runners that we were able to score off of for her.”
Connell finished the game 11 of 14 (78.6 percent) from the field and led a sharp night for the Aces where they drained 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) shots. Stephanie Bowers accounted for 11 points and three assists, and Kilynn Guiler added seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.
The Aces scored on six of their first eight possessions of the evening and built an 18-6 lead following a period of play. Connell led the way with eight points and Bowers added a pair of baskets.
“Stephanie has kinda struggled over the last couple of games and I’ve been working with her and motivating her in practice, and she stepped up and helped get us going,” James said. “She had a nice overall game.”
The Vikings responded in the second quarter with an 18-7 run, thanks to five players contributing to the scoring. Aly Williard and Megan Bush each had five points during the surge.
“I felt we came out slow, especially on defense, and Amanda grabbed the initiative in the first quarter, but our girls responded in the second quarter and we were able to get back into the game,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. “Ashley Deweese was sick tonight and gutted it out, so it was nice in that quarter to get contributions from different people, like Aly Williard and Alyssa Brown.”
Teays Valley struggled for the remainder of the night offensively, not scoring its first basket of the third quarter until a layup from Brown with five minutes and 40 seconds off the clock and went four minutes and 17 seconds into the fourth quarter before scoring its first basket of the period on a layup courtesy of Megan Bush.
“We struggled with our execution most of the night and we weren’t active enough on either end of the floor,” Younkin said.
The Aces entered the second half with a 25-24 edge, but ran off 13 of the first 15 points of the third quarter, led by Connell scoring eight points and Bowers adding five, to take a 38-26 lead.
“We didn’t have an answer for Connell and Amanda does a nice job of running its offense around her to get shots around the basket, along with a few kick outs for wide open shots,” Younkin said.
A three-pointer by Guiler and a layup early in the fourth quarter from Connell extended the Amanda-Clearcreek advantage to 47-30.
Bush had 12 points and four assists and Brown added eight points for the Vikings, who finished 15 of 45 (33.3 percent) from the field.
The Vikings (4-14, 1-10) are right back in action this afternoon at Hilliard Bradley for a non-league game, while the Aces (12-6, 7-4) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Logan Elm.
“This was a big win to get to snap that skid and get a little bit of momentum moving into next week,” James said. “We talked to our girls about having four more games until the tournament starts and this is how we want to play to get ready for the postseason.”