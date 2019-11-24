Amanda-Clearcreek yielded just five points in the second half on Saturday to cruise to a 55-31 non-league win over host Utica.
The Aces actually trailed 17-13 following a quarter of play and only led 27-26 at intermission.
Amanda-Clearcreek held Utica to just a pair of field goals in the second half by Shawna Blake and Skylar Parker.
Kilynn Guiler hit two of her four three-points in the third quarter to help the Aces expand their lead to 38-29. The Aces then outscored the Redskins 17-2 in the final stanza, led by eight points from Kate Connell and Gracie Hyme adding five.
Connell finished the afternoon with a game-high 25 points, followed by Guiler with 12 points and Hyme adding 11.
Sydney Hoover paced the Redskins (0-1) with 13 points, but was shutout in the second half.
The Aces (1-0) host Bloom-Carroll on Tuesday to open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
Logan Elm 61,
Zane Trace 18
Logan Elm picked up its second win over a Scioto Valley Conference opponent in as many days on Saturday with a 61-18 non-league rout of visiting Zane Trace.
The Braves (2-0) open MSL-Buckeye play on Tuesday when they host Teays Valley.
Cin. Trailblazers 42,
New Hope 30
The Cincinnati Trailblazers led at all four stops on Saturday on their way to a 42-30 win over New Hope.
Maren McCallister posted 10 points, and Alyssa Conrad and Eden List each added six for the Statesmen.
Cincinnati's Siera Hall paced all scorers with 19 points.
The Statemen (0-2) travel to the Grove City Christian Tip-Off Classic on Friday.