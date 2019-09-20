AMANDA — With a key stretch to its season on the horizon, it would have been easy for Amanda-Clearcreek to overlook Fairfield Union on Friday in its Mid-State League Buckeye Division opener.
The Aces, however, took a different approach.
“We really didn’t worry a lot about preparing for Fairfield Union this week,” A-C senior quarterback Peyton Madison said. “Coach Daulton watches a ton of film, so he had the formations down that we needed to be prepared to defend.
“Our main focus this week in practice was more on ourselves. We know we have some big games coming up and that we needed to work on some fundamentals and basics. We’ve been making too many mistakes in our last two games, especially with turnovers.”
While the Aces weren’t perfect on Friday, their run game churned out 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win over the visiting Falcons.
Madison had 95 yards rushing at the end of the first quarter and finished the evening with 203 yards on just nine carries and two touchdowns. The A-C senior signal-caller also completed 11 of 18 passes for 135 yards and another score.
Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton credited the offensive line for plowing the way for a run game that averaged an astounding 14.4 yards per carry.
“One of our big focuses this week was playing to our level of potential and we are starting to see the potential we feel like we have on the offensive line,” he said. “Those guys are growing every single time we play a game or have a practice, and they’re getting more comfortable playing beside each other and working together.”
Madison gave the Aces a 6-0 lead with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run.
A muffed punt early in the second quarter gave the Falcons (0-4, 0-1) a golden opportunity on the A-C 35-yard line. Brock Banker, however, stepped up on the next play and intercepted a pass from Blayde Patton to defuse the threat.
Jayse Miller busted free down the middle of the field on the next play for a 72-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0, following a two-point conversion run by Madison.
“That was a big point in the game, because we muffed a punt and Fairfield Union had a short field,” Daulton said. “Our defense steps up to make a big play and then our offense seizes on the momentum and makes it a two-score game.”
The Aces (4-0, 1-0) needed just four plays on their next possession to amass a 55-yard drive, capped by Alex Fairchild scoring from 17 yards out on a counter to put the Aces ahead 21-0.
Amanda-Clearcreek closed the half by getting to work on its two minute drive, using nine plays to cover 71 yards in just 73 seconds.
Madison was 6 of 8 on the drive for 67 yards and closed it with a five-yard touchdown pass to Miller to give the Aces a 27-0 lead at the break.
The Aces outgained the Falcons an astounding 361-110 in the first half.
Madison initiated the running clock with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter on a 77-yard touchdown run.
The Aces lost the shutout on a 27-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left, but Amanda-Clearcreek’s Andrew Harber capped the evening with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Banker had five receptions for 90 yards and Jeff Bolin added five grabs for 58 yards for the Aces.
Fairfield Union running back Isaac Daugherty had 21 carries for 72 yards and Patton completed 6 of 13 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“We had a couple of turnovers in the first half that we need to clean up, but our defense stepped up and did a nice job and they also didn’t allow Fairfield Union to get much going,” Daulton said. “It would have been nice to have the shutout, but we told our guys before the game that it was going to take the entire team in order to get it done.”
The Aces continue to prepare for a pivotal two-game swing, starting next week in their final non-league game of the season at Waverly (3-1) followed by returning home to take on defending league co-champion Bloom-Carroll (3-1, 1-0).
“We had one of our best weeks of practice this season going into this game and, while we still have some work to do, I felt like we made some strides and played with a lot of heart when we did make a few mistakes,” Madison said. “That’s what we need to do again next week to get ready for Waverly.”