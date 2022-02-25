AMANDA— The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces ended their season on Wednesday night with a 54-42 loss against the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies.
The Aces struggled from tip-off to contain the Johnnies' offense. In the first quarter, the Johnnies out scored the Aces 13-7.
The second quarter was Johnstown-Monroe's strongest frame, they scored 20 points and held Amanda-Clearcreek to only eight points.
Facing an uphill battle in the third quarter, the Aces came out of halftime with renewed vigor. The team had their most dominate quarter offensively, outscoring the Johnnies 18-10, but were unable to close the gap Johnstown had built in the first half.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Johnstown-Monroe was 10 points ahead of Amanda-Clearcreek, and the Aces had eight minutes to save their season. The final quarter was the tightest between the teams. Amanda-Clearcreek managed nine points, making the fourth quarter their second best period from an offensive standpoint, but Johnstown-Monroe squeezed by with 11 points in the final eight minutes to hold on to the win.
The loss marks the end of the Aces' season. The team finished with an overall record of 8-15, a small improvement over the 2020-21 season.
The Aces are set to graduate six seniors at the end of the school year: Peyton Cassley, Issac Good, Nathan Hunter, Tayvon Miller, Jonathan Weaver and Cade Young.