AMANDA — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces suffered their first loss at home this season to the St. Charles Cardinals in a tough-nosed contest 14-9.
The Aces received the ball first to start the contest in front of a bustling home crowd. However, a towering defensive line proved to be a challenge first time out as the Cardinals held them to a fourth down.
On their first possession, the Cardinals — behind a heavy offensive line — churned their way to the endzone scoring on the ground to put the contest at 7-0.
Learning from the past, the Aces mixed the drive with option runs and shallow out routes getting within field goal range midway through the first. On fourth down around the opposing 20-yard line, No. 11 Jonathan Weaver had his number called narrowly making a field goal to score the team’s first offensive points.
Further in the game and back on defense, the Aces found themselves up against a wall inside their own five-yard line when No. 63 Zach Julian recovered a fumble after Cardinals’ No. 10 Archer Stankowski mishandled his centers’ snap.
Marching down the field hot off a clutch turnover, the Aces found themselves in the mid-field When the Cardinals were able to hold them to another fourth down punt. Soon enough however, Aces’ No. 7 Grant Guiler interrupted Stankowski’s pass intercepting the ball with under two minutes to go until halftime — defense now claiming two turnovers.
Taking the ball back on offense again at mid-field, Aces’ No. 4 Nate Hunter chose to take the ball himself on a run-pass-option going roughly thirty yards before a host of Cardinals finally takes him down.
However, the glorious opportunity to score came up short as two Cardinals broke the pocket causing Hunter to toss a wild ball which found the hands of one Cardinal secondary player. With just 10 second left to go, the Aces stood strong going into halftime with the score 7-3.
Coming back from the half, the Cardinals started on offense pushing the ball down field in their own territory. The Aces’ defense was able to hold their visitors to a fourth down giving the offense their first crack at it coming back.
Taking the ball down field with a mix of short passes and runs, the Aces found themselves in another scoring position however, Hunter would throw another interception down at the Cardinals’ five-yard line.
Running the ball mostly down field and with 3:44 left in the third quarter, the Cardinals grounded and pounded their way to the end zone putting the lead up to 14-3.
Later in the game and back on offense, the Aces once again committed a turnover throw the air giving the Cardinals another shot to run out the clock.
The Aces returned on the offensive front with just minutes left to score.
With under a minute left in the game, the Aces finally got within three yards of the endzone. With just second left in regulation, the Aces scored on a No. 17 Tayvon Miller run on the outside towards St. Charles’ bench; final score 14-9.