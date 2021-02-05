AMANDA — For what was a bone chilling night, the Logan Elm Braves ventured to Amanda-Clearcreek High School Wednesday night for another Mid-State League showdown. The Aces would take the win at home only suffering just three loses the whole night.
The match earlier this week started at the 106-pound weight class — both teams would end up forfeiting the solitary match.
Moving onto the 113-pounds, Logan Elm’s Tristan Hanning took on the Aces’ Jacob Durr; originally weighed in at 106-pounds. The Ace got down to business quickly pinning his opponent in the first period and putting the team score ahead of the visiting Braves by six points.
The Aces would forfeit the 120-pound weight class to Logan Elm’s Cole Renier, quickly tying both team scores again.
At the 126-pound weight class, Braves’ Logan Laux would take on Aces’ Jaycie Spires. Laux would go on to pin Spires in the second period.
Both teams would forfeit the 132-pound weight class.
At 138-pounds, Logan Elm’s Christian Hanning would wrestle Amanda-Clearcreek’s Bobby Pieratt. The junior Ace would pin his opponent towards the end of the second period.
At 145-pounds, Logan Elm’s Austin Cordle would have a competitive back and forth with Aces’ Luke Herron. After collecting three take downs and two near falls in the second and third periods, Herron would pin his opponent.
At 152-pounds, Aces’ Grant Guiler took on Braves’ Caleb Cradlebaugh. Guiler collected another pin for the Aces after taking his opponent down twice beforehand.
Further on, Aces’ Hunter Matheny would take the forfeit at 160-pounds. Then, both teams forfeited the next match at 170-pounds.
The next and final full match of the night saw Aces’ Cody Collins take on Braves’ Brock Evans at the 182-pound weight class. Collins would score two take downs in the second period. However, in the third, Evans would take down Collins twice while also scoring a set of back points. Both wrestlers would see it to the end as it was the only match of the night to go for a full three periods.
Lastly, Aces’ Kaleb Stienmetz sealed the deal for his team taking the forfeit at 195-pounds.
The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces took the win at home against the Logan Elm Braves with the final score 15-42.