The Ohio High School Athletic Association officially released its postseason pairings on Sunday, which confirmed Amanda-Clearcreek will have a home playoff game for the first time since 2011.
Fifth-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) will host fourth-seeded Columbus Academy (7-3) on Saturday in a Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
It's the second consecutive playoff appearance for the Aces and 21st in the history of the program.
Other matchups in the region include eighth-seeded Wellston (7-3) at top-seeded Ironton (9-1), sixth-seeded Minford (7-3) at third-seeded Wheelersburg (7-3) and seventh-seeded Portsmouth (8-2) at second-seeded Ridgewood (10-0).
The Aces will be joined in the playoffs by fellow Mid-State League Buckeye Division tri-champion Bloom-Carroll (8-2), which is seeded seventh in Division IV, Region 15 and will travel to second-seeded Indian Valley (9-1) on Saturday night.
A trio of Scioto Valley Conference teams will host playoff games on Friday in Division VI, Region 24. Kickoff for all three are at 7 p.m.
Undefeated and conference champion Southeastern (10-0) earned the top-seed in the region and will entertain eighth-seeded Dayton Christian (8-2).
Paint Valley (8-2) earned the second-seed and will take on seventh-seeded Grandview Heights (6-4) for a second consecutive season. Adena (8-2) was seeded third and will battle sixth-seeded Mechanicsburg (8-2).