AMANDA — With Johnstown looking to take away the three-point line on Tuesday, host Amanda-Clearcreek turned inside to seniors Katelynn Connell and Emma Butterbaugh for 25 points in a 38-34 Division III Central District sectional semifinal win.
“Johnstown had us scouted well and did a nice job of trying to take away our sets and not allowing our girls to get inside-out threes,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Cary James said. “We were able to get a lot of production in the post out of both Emma and Katelynn. They both did a nice job around the basket, scoring and also rebounding.”
Connell paced the Aces with 13 points and six rebounds and Butterbaugh followed with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Amanda-Clearcreek (15-8) never trailed in its tournament opener, but also was never able to deal a knockout blow to Johnstown (2-21).
The Aces had four players contribute offensively in the first quarter, led by Connell scoring back-to-back baskets, to take an 11-5 lead.
Amanda-Clearcreek stretched its lead to nine points on three separate occasions during the second quarter, with the last coming after Kilynn Guiler drained a pair of free throws to make it 20-11 with 2:27 left before halftime.
Brooke Barb kept the Johnnies in the game by scoring 11 of her game-high 14 points in the second quarter on 5 of 5 shooting. A three-pointer in the closing seconds of the half by Ryan Helmke cut the Aces’ halftime lead to 24-19.
“Every time it felt like we were one or two plays from pulling away, Johnstown would hit a shot or string together a couple of shots to stay within a few possessions,” James said.
Butterbaugh scored nine points in the third quarter on 4 of 4 shooting and helped the Aces open up a 35-25 lead with 1:30 left in the period.
“Emma really had a nice night, especially on the offensive glass with getting some rebounds and sticking them back in and then we were also able to run a few lunges with her to score around the basket,” James said.
Back-to-back baskets from Sophia Sahr to close the quarter allowed the Johnnies to trim their deficit to 35-29 entering the final stanza.
The Aces were held to just a layup and free throw by Connell in the fourth quarter, as the Johnnies cut their deficit to 38-34 following a three-pointer by Chloe Chard Peloquin with 2:34 remaining.
Amanda-Clearcreek was able to hold Johnstown scoreless the rest of the way on 0 of 4 shooting to secure its spot in a sectional final on Saturday.
The Aces held a 21-15 rebounding advantage over the Johnnies and had seven turnovers to nine for Johnstown.
Amanda-Clearcreek shot 16 of 33 (48.5 percent) from the field and just 5 of 13 (38.5 percent) at the free throw line to Johnstown hitting 14 of 30 (46.7 percent) shots and 3 of 8 (37.5 percent) from the stripe.
“We didn’t defend as hard as we needed to and Johnstown took advantage of that when they got their shooters open and hit some key shots,” James said. “Our defense has positioned us to win the games we have this season and we’re definitely going to need to play a lot better defensively on Saturday.”
The fifth-seeded Aces will try and advance through the sectional for the fifth consecutive season on Saturday when they travel to third-seeded Worthington Christian (17-5).