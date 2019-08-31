AMANDA — Steve Daulton knows his veteran-laden squad wants to surpass last year’s results, and Friday night’s season-opener with Independence was an example of an unselfish group riding an upward trajectory.
“When you see us on film, you can’t key on one guy,” Daulton said after the Aces’ 47-14 home outcome over Independence. “I think that’s very important, because our goal is always to be as balanced as possible. Balanced in run-pass, balanced in distributing the football in all aspects.”
Amanda-Clearcreek (1-0) pounded the 76ers into submission to the tune of 249 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns. The Aces also took advantage of 13 Independence (0-1) penalties in key moments of drives throughout the evening.
Alex Fairchild and Jayse Miller each had two rushing touchdowns in the contest. Fairchild handled the bulk of the workload, accounting for 124 yards on 11 rushes. Peyton Madison threw a pair of touchdown strikes to Brock Banker.
The Aces scored the first four touchdowns in the game, starting with a three-yard run by Fairchild with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Amanda-Clearcreek continued grinding away the Sixers, with touchdown runs of six yards from Miller and eight yards by Fairchild to make it 21-0. Banker then hauled in a 26-yars touchdown pass from Madison to give the Aces a 27-0 advantage.
Independence finally reached the scoreboard on a 28-yard touchdown pass with just one second remaining before halftime.
While the Aces controlled most of the game, Daulton was most impressed with how his team handled a bit of adversity in the second half.
Despite a Tim Smith pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, Amanda-Clearcreek responded with a swift three-play, 80-yard retaliation that culminated in Banker’s second scoring reception from Madison.
What Daulton was more pleased with was how the team rallied around the backup quarterback after the interception than the ensuing drive.
“Peyton went over to him (and said), ‘Hey, I’ve done that before (as well),’” Daulton said. “Peyton’s done it in much closer, tighter games. Unfortunately, especially in that position, sometimes you learn more in the mistakes than in your successes.”
The Aces will get another test in a week when they visit Unioto. The Shermans (1-0) escaped McArthur Friday night with a 14-13 win over homestanding Vinton County (0-1).