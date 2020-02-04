Amanda-Clearcreek 52,
New Hope 31
Amanda-Clearcreek used a 24-point outburst in the third quarter on Monday to seize control of a non-league game and defeat visiting New Hope 52-31.
New Hope grabbed an early 13-8 lead, powered in part by Maren McCallister and Alyssa Conrad scoring four points apiece.
The Aces checked the Statesmen to 18 points over the ensuing 24 minutes and pulled into a 20-19 lead at halftime. Stephanie Bowers and Katelynn Connell scored four points apiece in the second quarter.
Four players scored during the decisive third quarter surge for the Aces, with Bowers leading the way with 12 points and Kilynn Guiler tossing in a pair of three-pointers, to give A-C a 44-25 lead.
Bowers poured in a game-high 17 points, Connell tallied 12 and Gracie Hyme added 10 for the Aces (14-7).
McCallister had nine points and Sadie Pruitt tallied eight, and Conrad and Evan Leist chipped in six apiece for the Statesmen (11-7).
The Aces conclude the regular-season on Friday at Circleville.