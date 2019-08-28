AMANDA — Following two seasons of finishing on the outside looking in at the playoffs — ninth in 2016 and 10th in 2017 — Amanda-Clearcreek finally made its return to the postseason last year.
While the Aces bowed out in a 41-23 regional quarterfinal loss to Ridgewood, returning to the postseason only whetted the appetite of the Aces to achieve bigger goals.
“We wanted to make the playoffs last year and get a taste of what that’s like, but our kids want to do more than just getting there this season,” said Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton, who enters his second season leading the program. “Our senior class especially has been locked in since last December when we got back into the weight room and started meeting about the expectations they had for this season.
“Everything we’ve been doing since last December has been about putting us into position to play for a championship and advance in the playoffs.”
Despite posting an 8-2 record in the regular-season last year, the Aces were seeded just seventh in Division V, Region 19 due to their strength of schedule. The eight teams the Aces defeated combined for just a record of 20-60.
In anticipation of competing for their goals this season, the Aces picked up Independence (Week 1), Unioto (Week 2) and Waverly (Week 5). Those three schools combined for a record of 21-11, with Unioto and Waverly both qualifying for the playoffs.
“We wanted to better prepare our kids for league play and also improve our strength of schedule,” Daulton said.
Offense
Senior Peyton Madison returns for his second year as quarterback after completing 62 of 131 passes for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns and adding 829 yards rushing and 11 more scores.
“Peyton’s a three-sport athlete who loves to compete and has a competitive mentality,” Daulton said. “That helped him have a very good first season as quarterback, but also allows him to see there are things he can get better at to become an even more efficient quarterback.
“I can see the game already slowing down for him, and he’s doing a nice job of bringing everyone around him and being one of our leaders.”
Out of the 315 rushing attempts the Aces had a season ago, Madison accounted for approximately 46 percent of them, a number Daulton would like to see drop as A-C looks to become more balanced running the football.
“Peyton is a dynamic player and we want him to make big plays running the football, but at the same time we don’t want to have to put the ball in his hands between 15-20 times like we had to in some of our games last season,” Daulton said. “That’s part of the process we’re looking at this season of distributing the football to our running backs and having those kids help carry that load.”
The Aces will look to utilize a combination of seniors Alex Fairchild (80 carries for 510 yards and five touchdowns), Jesse Connell (20 totes for 227 yards and three scores) and Jayse Miller (29 carries for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns) at running back.
“Alex is a shifty young man with a great work ethic and Jesse has the body type of a more bruising type of running back,” Daulton said. “We want to use Jayse some in the backfield and also get him vertical in the passing game and making plays there, as well.”
Depth was a concern as the season progressed last year on the offensive line, but the Aces expect to be deeper in that key area this year.
Junior Anthony Buckley returns to start at left tackle, senior Seth Hoffman will play left guard and Cole Bryant is expected to play right guard. Sophomore Luke Flowers should handle center and senior Cory McCall, who returned to A-C after playing at Fisher Catholic, will hold down right tackle.
Daulton can also turn to senior Rhett West and a slew of sophomores for depth on the line. Junior Lane Stevens and sophomore Quintin Lott will man tight end.
“The attitude of this group is infectious, because they are a fun bunch to be around, they really work hard and they’re also very coachable,” Daulton said. “They want to push each other and get better everyday and our other kids see that and want to do the same.
“With this being my second year here, we have what I want in and we’ve been able to give more reps to our sophomores, so we can develop them faster. That’s going to make a difference with our depth on the line and in other areas of the field.”
Miller (16 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns) leads the receiving corp that will also include seniors Brock Banker and Jeff Bolin and junior Connor Lafferty and sophomore Grant Guiler.
“Brock and Jeff compliment each other and we’ll also have Jayse out there some at wide receiver,” Daulton said. “I also love the push from our younger guys who are vying for playing time.”
The Aces averaged 29.8 points a season ago, which ranked third in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
Defense
This unit legitimately was the backbone of the Aces a season ago as they allowed 13.2 points per game, which ranked second in the MSL-Buckeye.
McCall and Stevens will play defensive end, with junior Dalton Carroll and Hoffman playing tackle.
Connell (105 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks), who was one of the top defensive players in the league a season ago, will lead a linebacking corp, that will include a blend of Lott, Guiler, junior Dalton Stump and sophomore Cade Young.
“We’ve talked to our guys about being technically sound and everyone working on doing their job and protecting their gap,” Daulton said. “We want to run to the football well and be fundamental tacklers.”
Banker and Madison (47 tackles and six interceptions) are slated to play corner, junior Tim Smith is at strong safety and a combination of Fairchild (51 tackles and two interceptions) and Miller (40 tackles and three interceptions) will play the other safety spot. The Aces can also tap their depth with Lafferty, Bolin and junior Andrew Harber.
“Again, we have kids who work hard and are coachable. That’s a lot of the game,” Daulton said. “With this group and really our defense, I feel we’re farther along than we were at this time last year.”
Special teams
A combination of sophomores Tyler Woodruff and Jonathan Weaver and junior Brandon Binkley will handle place-kicking and kickoffs. Connell returns to handle punting.